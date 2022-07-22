ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Drought drives Las Vegas to cap size of home swimming pools

By The Associated Press
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Limiting the size of swimming pools in and around Las Vegas might offer just a drop in the proverbial bucket of water savings amid historic drought and climate...

www.azfamily.com

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A tree-planting event was held at Desert Breeze Park on Saturday morning, as part of a larger initiative to plant 100,000 trees in Nevada. Members of the 12u baseball team Las Vegas Prospects joined Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and Las Vegas Metro officers to plant trees as part of Impact NV’s 10-year initiative to plant 100,000 trees across Nevada.
It’s hot out, folks. In Las Vegas this July, 110 degrees is common. Even the shortest trip — to the mail box, for example — produces uncomfortable sweat. So what do the walkers do? You know them. They clock five to seven miles a day every day. During the hot weather, they start out VERY early or they drive to cool Mt. Charleston to hike. At cocktail parties they brag that they have met their daily goals even in scorching heat. (Yes, we met two couples almost our age who mentioned the five and seven miles.)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Striking new images show just how much the drought has affected Lake Mead, spokesperson from Southern Nevada Water Authority breaks down which states use the most and the least. This week, NASA released new satellite photos of water loss at Lake Mead from July 2000...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lightning-sparked wildfire straddling the Nevada-Utah state line is only 5% contained as of Saturday, according to federal officials. The Dodge Springs Fire was first reported on Thursday, July 21, about 25 miles southeast of Caliente, Nevada, a spokesperson with the Bureau of Land Management said.
The Masterpiece in Las Vegas, a stunning contemporary home majestically perched within the prestigious guard-gated Spanish Hills offering some of the best Las Vegas Strip views is now available for sale. This home located at 5198 Scenic Ridge Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-710-6827) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Las Vegas.
News that the Texas Station, along with two other Station Casino properties, would be permanently closed and demolished hits hard after years of good memories. Texas Station in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee speaks during the annual State of the City...
Do you like to get your Christmas shopping done way early? With about five months to go until Santa’s big day, there is good news on the horizon. Shopping for the kids on your gift list will be a lot easier now that Toys ‘R’ Us is returning…but in a whole new way!
Are you looking for a beach in Las Vegas? If so, read on! This article will provide you with information on several options for hotels in the Las Vegas area. These include the VooDoo Beach Resort, the Tahiti Village Resort, Encore at Wynn, and Mandalay Bay. These are just a few of the options available. Make sure to check out all of the options before making a decision.
Call it "Entertainment Capital of the World", "Brightest Spot on Earth", "Sin City" or anyting, the city is a hub of activity, and the famous Las Vegas Strip is the center of the action. Mode of Transport. The best way to travel around Las Vegas is via taxi, ride-hailing options...
Crossroads Kitchen is the only vegan fine dining restaurant in Las Vegas. Located at Resorts World Las Vegas, Crossroads Kitchen serves a menu with a focus on pizza and pasta. But, there’s much more than that to devour at the popular Las Vegas vegan restaurant. Bonus: there are tons of gluten-free options, making this a great spot if you’re looking for gluten-free vegan food in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Happening this weekend, an estate sale for a woman who is believed to be the first to perform as a magician on the strip. Gloria Dea took the stage in 1941 at El Rancho. FOX5 was invited inside the place Dea has lived in the...
If you were on the Las Vegas strip last weekend, you might have been among a mass of people running for their lives. On Saturday, July 16th, tourists and locals alike who were near the MGM Grand heard what sounded like gunshots. What followed were moments of sheer chaos as people ran down the Las Vegas strip away from the MGM Grand and what they thought was another Las Vegas shooting. It’s been almost five years since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. But that’s not why people are jumpy. At least not the whole reason. Sadly, shootings have become so common in headline news, it’s what we’re conditioned to think is happening when we hear anything that sounds like gunshots.
LAS VEGAS, NV

