Drought drives Las Vegas to cap size of home swimming pools

It’s hot out, folks. In Las Vegas this July, 110 degrees is common. Even the shortest trip — to the mail box, for example — produces uncomfortable sweat. So what do the walkers do? You know them. They clock five to seven miles a day every day. During the hot weather, they start out VERY early or they drive to cool Mt. Charleston to hike. At cocktail parties they brag that they have met their daily goals even in scorching heat. (Yes, we met two couples almost our age who mentioned the five and seven miles.)

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO