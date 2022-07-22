Drought drives Las Vegas to cap size of home swimming pools

If you were on the Las Vegas strip last weekend, you might have been among a mass of people running for their lives. On Saturday, July 16th, tourists and locals alike who were near the MGM Grand heard what sounded like gunshots. What followed were moments of sheer chaos as people ran down the Las Vegas strip away from the MGM Grand and what they thought was another Las Vegas shooting. It’s been almost five years since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. But that’s not why people are jumpy. At least not the whole reason. Sadly, shootings have become so common in headline news, it’s what we’re conditioned to think is happening when we hear anything that sounds like gunshots.
