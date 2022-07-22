2022 York State Fair Queen Crowned

The food scene in Lancaster is impressive. There's a wide array of cuisines downtown, and once you get just a little bit out of the heart of the city, you can add Pennsylvania Dutch foods to the list. There are also plenty of local bars dishing up everything from casual bar foods such as burgers and beer to specialty cocktails and charcuterie boards. Three of the ones I've been to have that unique vibe to them.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO