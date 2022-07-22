2022 York State Fair Queen Crowned

Volunteers with the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro, Lancaster County, made a plea earlier this week to all those who have wrapped lanternfly tape around their trees as a way to catch them. Take the tape down or cover it, the center said in a Facebook post. Too...
Dauphin County, PA — The York State Fair kicked off it's ten day run on Friday. Crowds were looking for ways to beat the heat. That included the spray tank, and of course, plenty of cold beverages like water and lemonade. In addition, to beating the heat, there's also...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair officially kicked off this morning amid the ongoing heatwave gripping southcentral Pennsylvania. Workers from games, rides, and concessions have to work through uncomfortable heat and humidity. “It is a little hot. You step outside and you’re like ‘Oh no!’"...
York County, PA — According to the York County 911 Incident status website, crews were called to Gemmill Road in Peach Bottom Township, for a 'special rescue' around 11:00 AM. Officials say it is happening in the area of Corn Tassel Road, South White Pine Trail, Susquehanna Road, and...
PEACH BOTTOM, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office is responding to an incident in Peach Bottom Township. York County 911 dispatchers say emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Gemmill Road just after 11 a.m. on Sunday. Officials could not give information on the nature of the...
Dauphin County, PA — A new summer initiative saw around 40 Harrisburg residents picking up trash at local illegal waste dumping sites. These “Hot Spot Saturdays'' were created by Council Member Ralph Rodriguez in response to complaints about excess trash lying around Harrisburg neighborhoods. It’s his first initiative to pass through City Council unanimously.
Cumberland County, PA — New Cumberland residents showing off their best Pride looks at the city's Pride Picnic. The free event offered a little something for everyone including food trucks, a pie eating contest and drag bingo. Despite some resistance to a Pride Event in New Cumberland, picnic goers...
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The sun was beating down on Adams County this weekend. As temperatures continued to climb, Hollabaugh Bros. employees continued to work, and still with smiles on their faces. Kenol Laurent, one of the orchard workers, does not mind the intense heat. “We've been working like...
YORK, Pa. — A group of local high school students is preparing to perform the show of a lifetime. The Eagle Singers with Bermudian Spring High School in Adams County earned the opportunity to open for legendary rock band Foreigner at the York State Fair this Saturday. The group...
It has been more than seven years since the Williams family purchased Hunters Valley Winery in Liverpool, Perry County. They took over a community landmark on the heels of Darlene and Bill Kvaternik founding and then operating the place for almost 30 years. Bill died in May 2014. One thing...
AIRVILLE, Pa. — It's sweet corn season in the Susquehanna Valley, and many people wait all year to enjoy the summertime treat. A York County farmer is hoping to turn the popular ears into a way to help neighbors in need. The Jordan Century Farms stand in Airville is...
The food scene in Lancaster is impressive. There's a wide array of cuisines downtown, and once you get just a little bit out of the heart of the city, you can add Pennsylvania Dutch foods to the list. There are also plenty of local bars dishing up everything from casual bar foods such as burgers and beer to specialty cocktails and charcuterie boards. Three of the ones I've been to have that unique vibe to them.
Dauphin County, PA — Officials say one person was injured on Sunday afternoon in a shooting in the area of 16th and Carnation Streets in Harrisburg. According to Dauphin County Dispatch, the call came in around noon. One person was taken to the hospital, according to officials. This is...
YORK, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz continues to hit the campaign trail, which included several stops in the Susquehanna Valley. News 8's Barbara Barr caught up with him in York County on Friday and talked with him one-on-one about the race that's being followed nationwide. Pennsylvania's...
Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The Midstate little league ranks are ripe with young talent and you don’t have to look any further than Mechanicsburg to find another team ready to go the distance. Three years ago Upper Allen Township went all the way to the Cal Ripkin World Series finals and lost. This year’s team […]
The man who killed Lindy Sue Biechler in 1975 took the time to wrap a tea towel around the wooden handle of a butcher knife from her kitchen before stabbing her 19 times and leaving the knife sticking out of her neck. In those days, the main evidence a killer...
>County Wildlife Center Urges People To Remove Traps for Spotted Lanternfly. (Manor Township, PA) - The Lancaster County wildlife rehabilitation center is urging people not to use a popular kind of trap for spotted lanternflies anymore. Many people had been putting screens around tape used to trap the invasive bugs. But officials at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center say you should remove the screens or the tape itself, because some animals are getting stuck in them. They also say the lanternflies are at the jumping stage and the tape isn't useful anymore.
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man died while swimming in the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County. According to Fayette County 911, first responders were dispatched to the scene along Layton Road at around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. The Fayette County coroner's office says 29-year-old David Koker of...
