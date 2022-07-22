ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

2022 York State Fair Queen Crowned

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYork County, PA — The 2022 York State Fair Queen has been crowned. Sarah Rehmeyer...

local21news.com

local21news.com

Beating the heat at the York State Fair

Dauphin County, PA — The York State Fair kicked off it's ten day run on Friday. Crowds were looking for ways to beat the heat. That included the spray tank, and of course, plenty of cold beverages like water and lemonade. In addition, to beating the heat, there's also...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

The 2022 York State Fair begins in first heatwave of the summer

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair officially kicked off this morning amid the ongoing heatwave gripping southcentral Pennsylvania. Workers from games, rides, and concessions have to work through uncomfortable heat and humidity. “It is a little hot. You step outside and you’re like ‘Oh no!’"...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to rescue incident in York County

York County, PA — According to the York County 911 Incident status website, crews were called to Gemmill Road in Peach Bottom Township, for a 'special rescue' around 11:00 AM. Officials say it is happening in the area of Corn Tassel Road, South White Pine Trail, Susquehanna Road, and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to incident in Peach Bottom, York County

PEACH BOTTOM, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office is responding to an incident in Peach Bottom Township. York County 911 dispatchers say emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Gemmill Road just after 11 a.m. on Sunday. Officials could not give information on the nature of the...
PEACH BOTTOM, PA
local21news.com

'Hot Spot Saturdays' hopes to clean up Harrisburg, one illegal dumping site at a time

Dauphin County, PA — A new summer initiative saw around 40 Harrisburg residents picking up trash at local illegal waste dumping sites. These “Hot Spot Saturdays'' were created by Council Member Ralph Rodriguez in response to complaints about excess trash lying around Harrisburg neighborhoods. It’s his first initiative to pass through City Council unanimously.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York State Fair Preview

We’re live from the York State Fair tomorrow! Get a sneak peek of what we’ll cover on day one of our three live shows from the fair grounds. Including music, agriculture and some high flying aqua stunt show.
YORK, PA
MyChesCo

Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Chester County: A Nostalgic Night Out

Drive-in movies are back in fashion and may be the perfect movie night for friends and families. Just like in the good old days, you can park your car and watch a film on the big screen. And with so many classic films being screened, there’s something for everyone. So grab the kids, round up your friends, load up the car, and head to the drive-in for a fun night out at the movies.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Orchard workers in Adams County beat the heat

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The sun was beating down on Adams County this weekend. As temperatures continued to climb, Hollabaugh Bros. employees continued to work, and still with smiles on their faces. Kenol Laurent, one of the orchard workers, does not mind the intense heat. “We've been working like...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

Lancaster City at Night: 3 Characteristic Bars Worth a Visit

The food scene in Lancaster is impressive. There's a wide array of cuisines downtown, and once you get just a little bit out of the heart of the city, you can add Pennsylvania Dutch foods to the list. There are also plenty of local bars dishing up everything from casual bar foods such as burgers and beer to specialty cocktails and charcuterie boards. Three of the ones I've been to have that unique vibe to them.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Shooting injures one person in Harrisburg, officials say

Dauphin County, PA — Officials say one person was injured on Sunday afternoon in a shooting in the area of 16th and Carnation Streets in Harrisburg. According to Dauphin County Dispatch, the call came in around noon. One person was taken to the hospital, according to officials. This is...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Upper Allen Township ready for World Series

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The Midstate little league ranks are ripe with young talent and you don’t have to look any further than Mechanicsburg to find another team ready to go the distance. Three years ago Upper Allen Township went all the way to the Cal Ripkin World Series finals and lost. This year’s team […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
iheart.com

County Wildlife Center Urges People To Remove Traps for Spotted Lanternfly

>County Wildlife Center Urges People To Remove Traps for Spotted Lanternfly. (Manor Township, PA) - The Lancaster County wildlife rehabilitation center is urging people not to use a popular kind of trap for spotted lanternflies anymore. Many people had been putting screens around tape used to trap the invasive bugs. But officials at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center say you should remove the screens or the tape itself, because some animals are getting stuck in them. They also say the lanternflies are at the jumping stage and the tape isn't useful anymore.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man dies while swimming in Youghiogheny River

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man died while swimming in the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County. According to Fayette County 911, first responders were dispatched to the scene along Layton Road at around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. The Fayette County coroner's office says 29-year-old David Koker of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

