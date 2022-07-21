Neela Applegate pushes Winterset softball past Dallas Center-Grimes in Iowa state championship

FORT DODGE — Winterset and Dallas Center-Grimes softball went head-to-head Thursday night for the Class 4A state championship, and it was the Huskies who came out on top with a 3-1 victory over the Mustangs.

Dallas Center-Grimes started off hot, with the Mustangs first batter Elle Nelsen recording a base hit to set the tone early. Lydia Zaruba bunted and made it to first, and then both runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. But Winterset’s defense stepped up and kept DCG from converting that hot start into runs.

The Mustangs tagged Winterset star Jena Young out at first on her first hit but ended the inning shortly after the Huskies’ first base hit from Bridget Stover.

In the second, Dallas Center-Grimes’ Summer Campbell squeezed a base hit perfectly between Winterset’s right fielder and the foul line, but the Huskies picked up the third out to quash DCG’s hopes of advancing.

Winterset’s hot defense continued in the third. After throwing out Nelsen at first, Huskies first baseman Neela Applegate did the splits to reel in a pass from Young to get Zaruba out at first.

“I was just worried about getting the out, doing whatever it takes to get that out for my team because it was a super big out to get,” Applegate said postgame.

Dallas Center-Grimes picked up momentum but couldn’t do anything with it before the third out.

In the bottom of the third, Young doubled out in center field, and then Riley Kious hit a double of her own to send Young home for the first score of the game.

The fourth inning was relatively uneventful, at least until Dallas Center-Grimes picked up its second out. Olivia Huston’s hit scored Macee Reiling to tie the game, but there was a bit of controversy since the Huskies’ catcher thought she had tagged her out.

Winterest went three up, three down in the bottom of the fourth, but Dallas Center-Grimes failed to capitalize on the momentum from the tying run in the top of the fifth, with the Mustangs also going three and out. The fifth inning was when Winterset took the lead back.

Young singled into center field, and then two batters later, Applegate sent one over the fence for her third home run of the season. She and Young went home and handed Winterset a 3-1 lead that stood through the end of the game.

“I had all the faith in her,” Young, who leads the state in home runs, said about her teammate. “About every single one on this team has hit a home run and I just knew she could do it. It didn’t matter if it was a home run or a base hit, I knew I was gonna score.”

Huston made it to third, but by then the Mustangs had two outs and couldn’t muster enough offense to get past the Huskies’ stingy defense. Applegate’s home run was enough to win the 4A championship for Winterset, the Huskies' first since 2020.

Applegate led the Huskies with two RBI off one hit, while Kious added the other RBI. Thea Banning pitched all seven innings for the Huskies, allowing six hits and striking out five.

“Just the experience we’ve had and kind of the heartbreak also made us strong (this season),” Young said. “We knew we had to come together this last season for our seniors and just the fact that we’re a small town, we just play for each other.”

Here are the 4A All-Tournament team selections: Thea Banning (Winterset); Aubrey Johansen (DCG); Bridget Stover (Winterset); Izabella Mulder (DCG); McKinley Toohey (North Scott); Reagan Roling (Carlisle); Maddy McDermott (North Scott); Olivia Huston (DCG); Riley Kious (Winterset); Macee Reiling (DCG) and captain Jena Young (Winterset).

