ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland, CA

Upland man arrested for molesting girl: Police

By Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09khuj_0goSaH9K00

An Upland man has been arrested after a person he sexually molested for years reported his crimes, according to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

Albert Trujillo, 55, was arrested Wednesday for lewd and lascivious acts with a child, police said in a news release .

He had been under investigation since March, when a female victim reported she had been molested by Trujillo between 2002 and 2008, the release said.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, told investigators she was molested at Trujillo’s former home in Lakewood and at a home in Rancho Cucamonga.

Trujillo is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $350,000 bail, officials said.

In addition to the lewd and lascivious charge, Trujillo also faces a count of sexual penetration of a minor, jail records show, and he was due to appear in Rancho Superior Court on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, jail records showed that Trujillo’s bail had been increased to $3 million, and he faces an additional charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child and a charge of oral copulation with a child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 909-477-2800.

To report information anonymously, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Hesperia murder suspect arrested in Van Nuys

A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Hesperia was taken into custody in Van Nuys earlier this week, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Sarkis Krdotyan, 39, of Van Nuys was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Heidi Allred in Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upland, CA
Crime & Safety
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Upland, CA
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
City
Lakewood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Hours-long barricade comes to end in Huntington Park

Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody after remaining holed up inside a home in Huntington Park for hours. The incident in the 2500 block of Santa Ana Street unfolded just after 2:40 a.m. Sunday. It was there that authorities responded to a suspect who was hold up inside a home.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
KTLA

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Lancaster

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Lancaster Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 20th Street and Lancaster Boulevard. “During their investigation, investigators learned witnesses traveling south on 20th Street West, observed the victim driving, heard gunshots, and saw the […]
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Rancho Superior Court#Nexstar Media Inc
mynewsla.com

Two People Shot in Coachella

A man and a woman were shot and injured in Coachella Sunday. The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. near Las Lunas Avenue and Mesa Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy. Authorities said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

Child dead, 7 injured in Temecula car crash: RCFD

A child is dead and seven other children and adults suffered serious injuries in a crash in Temecula Sunday evening, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. near the intersection of southbound Highway 79 and Anza Road, the RCFD said on Twitter. Ultimately, a...
TEMECULA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man found shot in head in Garden Grove

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the head in the middle of a street in Garden Grove. The man was discovered by police around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on the 14000 block of Buena Street. Garden Grove police officers originally responded to the area for a report of a crash, […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Two Teens Killed in Coachella Shooting

The two people who died in the Wednesday night shooting have been identified as a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female, according to investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Family of the deceased identified them as Brandon Anguiano and Jestine Carrillo, and said he and his girlfriend were “victims...
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Threatening Coworkers at Eastvale Warehouse

A 43-year-old man accused of threatening acts of violence against coworkers at an Eastvale warehouse and assembling high-capacity firearms in his home was charged Friday with making criminal threats and other offenses. Steven Allen Schultz of Apple Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday...
EASTVALE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two people are shot and one of them dies during incident in Upland

Two people were shot and one of them died during an incident in Upland in July 24, according to the Upland Police Department. At about 1 a.m., police received a call regarding a shooting in a parking lot near Foothill Boulevard and Mulberry Avenue, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
UPLAND, CA
KTLA

2 teens found shot to death in Coachella

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were found shot to death in Coachella earlier this week, police said Friday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday. They found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures,...
COACHELLA, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects in 7-Eleven robberies, fatal shootings arrested

Santa Ana police have arrested two Los Angeles men believed to be responsible for a string of robberies and murders at several 7-Eleven locations in Southern California this past month. Malik Patt (20) and Jason Payne (44) and are believed to be connected to 13 robberies and the fatal shootings...
SANTA ANA, CA
theavtimes.com

Man wounded in shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man told deputies he was shot while walking on a sidewalk early Friday morning in Lancaster. The victim walked into the Lancaster Sheriff’ Station at approximately 2:40 a.m. Friday, July 22, and said he had been shot in front of a tattoo shop in the 300 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, Deputy Veronica Fathom told City News Service.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

KTLA

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy