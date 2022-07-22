ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up the Heat With Future on ‘Pressurelicious’

By Mankaprr Conteh
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgGTy_0goSa3sP00

If you didn’t already know what it means to be pressure, much less, “Pressurelicious,” let Megan Thee Stallion teach you through a series of opposites on her new track of the same name. “Yo bitch, she regular/I’m hot, be careful,” Meg explains with sticky raps. “She average/I’m pressure—yeah, I’m Pressurelicious.” Got it? Good.

Megan initially played “Pressurelicious” for me back in early March, excited for its featured guest to unveil himself as its 808s boomed and ominous chimes rung out. With the kind of beat that possesses you into a fervent body-rock, “Pressurelicious” was produced by HitKidd, who was behind the boards of the summer smash “FNF (Let’s Go)” by Memphis rapper GloRilla, as well as “Warning,” “Opposite Day,” and “God’s Favorite” from Megan’s Something for Thee Hotties. Soon, the croak of Atlanta’s very own Wizrd filled the studio.

The song marks Meg’s first collaboration with Future, who meets her bodacious bars with horny lines delivered with his trademark frost. In the studio, Megan relayed that he’s one of her favorite rappers. “He just so fucking ratchet!” she said with a laugh. “He is unapologetically himself.” He brings his unique blend of nonchalance and lusty longing to the song. “Pressure, she good for the image,” Future raps, thinking of what he gets out of an entanglement with a bad girl like Thee Stallion. Megan confronts the rapper’s less-than-romantic reputation: “He say he toxic. I say, ‘OK, well I’m poison.’”

Her performance here, ever unfazed by a man’s needs but totally clued into his desires, is marked by her characteristic bravado. “Spit in my mouth, I enjoy it,” she says. But — “I ain’t doing nothing extra; this is strictly for my pleasure,” she clarifies.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘I Have Too Much Respect for the White House’: Donald Trump Blasts Jan. 6 Committee ‘Persecution’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump took aim at the Jan. 6 committee during a speech in Arizona Friday evening, painting the ongoing investigation into his actions on the day of the Capitol insurrection as a conspiratorial witch hunt designed to permanently blacklist him from politics. “If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop,” he said. “They’re coming after me because I’m standing up for you.” The former president’s appearance at the so-called “Save America” rally in Prescott Valley was intended to build support...
ARIZONA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Megan Thee Stallion Trends After Videos of Her Twerking on Instagram Go Viral

Megan Thee Stallion recently had the internet abuzz after posting some impressive twerk videos on Instagram that went viral. Megan is currently touring overseas in Europe. Last night (June 28), she posted video of herself turning up and twerking for the camera in some awe-inspiring clips. In the videos, Megan is in a room with several people, one of whom appears to be her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. She's wearing a pair of very short red shorts. She bends over in front of an arm of a chair and makes her considerable cakes wobble acapella while being egged on by the camera operator and the other people in the room. As her cheeks undulate quickly, Meg even gives her rapidly wiggling wagon some two-handed slaps. In another video she gives a female friend a lap dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
101.1. The Wiz

Megan Thee Stallion Slays On Instagram In A Little Black Dress

Megan Thee Stallion stepped out on Instagram recently wearing an all-black look that was everything!. For her look, the beauty donned a black, cold shoulder sweater midi dress. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the look with a black and gold handbag. She wore her hair long and in big curls that were parted down the middle and served face and body as she posed for a photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Diddy's Mom Interrupts His Instagram Live Video With A Warning For Ma$e

Diddy and former Bad Boy Records artist Ma$e go back decades, but disputes over publishing has led their relationship to sour. In March, Murda Mase dropped a single called the “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha,” which was dedicated to trashing Diddy and accusing him of exploiting Biggie’s death.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Megan Thee Stallion – “Pressurelicious” (Feat. Future)

Last time we got a Megan Thee Stallion single, it was “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. But more music is on the way — last month, the Houston rapper told Rolling Stone how she was working on her forthcoming sophomore album — the follow-up to 2020’s Good News — which she hopes to have out this summer. That brings us up to this week, where Megan announced a forthcoming collab with Future called “Pressurelicious.” Sharing the track artwork on Instagram, she captioned: “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000 points.” Now, the HitKidd-produced track is out.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga’s Longtime Choreographer Accused of Toxic Behavior by 10 Former Dancers

As Lady Gaga kicked off her twice-delayed The Chromatica Ball tour this week, trouble brewed from the stage wings. Days before the start of the 18-city world tour — Gaga’s first since 2017’s Joanne — five of her longtime backup dancers took to social media one after the other to share that they wouldn’t be returning. The dancers accused head choreographer Richard “Richy” Jackson of what they labeled abusive behavior, claiming he had created an “unsafe” and “unhealthy” workplace.
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

As Taylor Gets Bad News About Steffy, Bill Discovers Li Is Alive!

“You lied.” With those words, today’s Bold & Beautiful picks up where yesterday’s left off, with Finn demanding answers about Li. “My mother wouldn’t just save my life and hand me over to you,” he tells Sheila. “So you tell me… what did you do to her?” Sheila basically says, “Settle in, son, ’cause we’re gonna do some recapping.” She explains that after escaping prison, she wanted to find out where Li had buried him.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

‘No Call? Nothing? Zero?’: General Couldn’t Believe Trump Didn’t Act During Jan. 6 Attack

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee began its eighth hearing by laying out how former President Trump abdicated his duty by declining to take action as his supporters were attacking the Capitol. The hearing featured clips of several witnesses testifying both to the efforts of those around the former president to get him to do something about the riot, and to Trump’s insistence that nothing should be done. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley was one of those who couldn’t believe Trump failed to respond. “You’re the commander in chief, you’ve got...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy