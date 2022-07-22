Measure aims to decriminalize cannabis by removing it from Controlled Substances Act

There's a new boost to decriminalize marijuana across the country.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act.

If passed, it would deschedule and decriminalize cannabis by removing it from the federal Controlled Substances Act.

"It is time to end the federal prohibition on cannabis. And this bill provides the best framework for updating our cannabis laws and reversing decades of harm inflicted by the war on drugs,” Schumer said.

The measure would also allow the state-regulated medical and adult-use cannabis industries to operate without federal interference.

The bill would also institute a federal excise tax of up to 25% on cannabis.