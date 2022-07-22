Trueno Finally Drops Video for Top-Secret J Balvin Collaboration ‘Un Paso’

Click here to read the full article.

When Argentinean rapper Trueno dropped his acclaimed album Bien o Mal on May 13, fans were surprised to see two songs were kept a total secret — they showed up on the tracklist, but were greyed-out on streaming platforms. Earlier this month, Trueno finally revealed one of those songs was a major collaboration with J Balvin called “Un Paso” — and on Thursday, the two released the video they’d shot for the track together.

Directed by El Dorado and Lucas Vignale, the video shows Trueno surrounded by a sea of masked dancers before J Balvin appears to deliver his verse. The song’s percussion picks up and incorporates elements of reggaeton into the production as Trueno raps, “Si la gente me pide reggaeton, se lo doy.” (If people ask me for reggaeton, I’ll give it to them.) Though most of Bien o Mal is inspired by old-school hip hop, Trueno paid homage to reggaeton a few times on the record — including on the track “Jungle,” featuring producer Bizarrap and reggaeton veteran Randy.

J Balvin released two songs with Ed Sheeran back in March. Trueno, meanwhile, has been enjoying a career peak since Bien o Mal, and recently shared the video for his Nathy Peluso-assisted track “Argentina.” There’s still one more mystery collaboration on the album called “Lo Tengo;” fans have been speculating who the featured artist on the track might be, with the prevailing fan theory being fellow Trueno’s fellow Argentinean rapper Paulo Londra .