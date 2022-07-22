Bodycam shows a Knox Co. deputy accidentally shoot fellow deputy while aiming for attacking dog

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Veterans Parkway near McCarter Road Saturday, July 23, during a police chase in Sevier County. Zachary Gorman, 32, was traveling north on Veterans Parkway while being chased by Sevier County police, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The pursuit happened around 7:08 p.m.
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a phone scam that's targeting people in the area. The BCSO said at least one scam caller is trying to trick people into giving them money by pretending to be a deputy with the sheriff's office. Deputies said the caller has threatened to arrest people if they don't pay a made-up fine, saying the person has gone one step further and asked people to meet him to collect the cash.
For the 29th year, people from East Tennessee and beyond begin their journey to Grainger County for their tomato festival. Three killed, one injured in fatal wreck in Anderson County, sheriff says.
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Union County Sheriff’s office is looking for Skyler Linville, who is believed to be a runaway according to a Facebook post. According to the sheriff’s office, Skyler was last seen at her house in Maynardville and was wearing a red or black hoodie.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On July 23, 2021, someone shot and killed Matthew "Mack Jr." Scott. The Knoxville Police Department is still trying to find the person that killed him one year ago. The University of Tennessee Police Department found the 34-year-old South Carolina man with multiple gunshot wounds lying...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was charged with vandalism for driving a car into a field at Austin-East High School, according to Knoxville Police Department. The incident happened on Jan. 17. Knoxville police said Grady Chandler drove his car into the field to do “donuts” which caused...
Knoxville Police are investigating after a man is taken into custody after evading police and hiding in a Western Heights apartment. Knoxville Police tried to stop a car yesterday (Thursday) afternoon with a man, who is wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation, on I-40 West near I-275. The car did not stop then officers found the car abandoned in the complex and officers found the man in an apartment.
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Claiborne County man is facing a host of charges following an incident at a home in Knox County. Deputies received a call on Tuesday of a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Martin Crawford Lane in Flat Lick. When they arrived at the...
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Knoxville. It happened on Chapman Highway at Meridian Road involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was going north on Chapman Highway when a vehicle...
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Six men have been charged in the Knoxville area for shooting a man on the Holston River. It didn’t appear intentional. WVLT TV reports the six were on a boat, drinking and shooting guns. They were aiming at a target on the bank. Another...
