ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Bodycam shows a Knox Co. deputy accidentally shoot fellow deputy while aiming for attacking dog

WBIR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 5, Knox Co. deputies went to...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

32-year-old motorcyclist dead after police pursuit in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Veterans Parkway near McCarter Road Saturday, July 23, during a police chase in Sevier County. Zachary Gorman, 32, was traveling north on Veterans Parkway while being chased by Sevier County police, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The pursuit happened around 7:08 p.m.
wvlt.tv

THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase

The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations on Saturday at Walmart for its Fill the Bus initiative. One dead following motorcycle crash in Roane County. The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on River Road. Union County authorities searching for runaway girl. Updated: 22 hours ago.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Sheriff warns people about scam caller posing as Blount Co. deputy

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a phone scam that's targeting people in the area. The BCSO said at least one scam caller is trying to trick people into giving them money by pretending to be a deputy with the sheriff's office. Deputies said the caller has threatened to arrest people if they don't pay a made-up fine, saying the person has gone one step further and asked people to meet him to collect the cash.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Union County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Union County Sheriff’s office is looking for Skyler Linville, who is believed to be a runaway according to a Facebook post. According to the sheriff’s office, Skyler was last seen at her house in Maynardville and was wearing a red or black hoodie.
UNION COUNTY, TN
WBIR

THP: Man dead after crashing during motorcycle chase

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man is dead after a motorcycle crash following a chase. THP said the crash happened Saturday evening around 7:08 p.m. According to the report, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office chased 32-year-old Zachary Gorman of Kodak while he was on...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knox Co
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Scam caller claims to be Blount Co. officials

The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations on Saturday at Walmart for its Fill the Bus initiative. The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on River Road. Union County authorities searching for runaway girl. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The sheriff’s office said the girl was...
UNION COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Arson investigation after deadly house fire

The Kodak man hit a vehicle while being pursued by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The caller can sound legitimate and claims to be an authority. Salvation Army collects school supply donations for those in need. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations...
KODAK, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police are Investigating after a Man Wanted for Question Evades Officers

Knoxville Police are investigating after a man is taken into custody after evading police and hiding in a Western Heights apartment. Knoxville Police tried to stop a car yesterday (Thursday) afternoon with a man, who is wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation, on I-40 West near I-275. The car did not stop then officers found the car abandoned in the complex and officers found the man in an apartment.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wvlt.tv

One dead following motorcycle crash in Roane County

The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations on Saturday at Walmart for its Fill the Bus initiative. Union County authorities searching for runaway girl. The sheriff’s office said the girl was last seen in Maynardville. Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee. Updated:...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wivk.com

Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal South Knoxville Accident

Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Knoxville. It happened on Chapman Highway at Meridian Road involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was going north on Chapman Highway when a vehicle...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Scammers pretending to be Blount County Sheriff’s Office

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Scam callers have been impersonating local police the Blount County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the calls seem legitimate at first. The call comes from an 865 area code. The caller states that they are an officer with the sheriff’s office. They then say that the person they are calling has a warrant, or that they owe money for fines and will be arrested. The caller then asks the individual to meet in person to deliver the cash.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Six men charged after drinking and shooting on East Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Six men have been charged in the Knoxville area for shooting a man on the Holston River. It didn’t appear intentional. WVLT TV reports the six were on a boat, drinking and shooting guns. They were aiming at a target on the bank. Another...

Comments / 0

Community Policy