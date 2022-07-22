Bodycam shows a Knox Co. deputy accidentally shoot fellow deputy while aiming for attacking dog

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Scam callers have been impersonating local police the Blount County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the calls seem legitimate at first. The call comes from an 865 area code. The caller states that they are an officer with the sheriff’s office. They then say that the person they are calling has a warrant, or that they owe money for fines and will be arrested. The caller then asks the individual to meet in person to deliver the cash.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO