Horizon Health opens Paris Clinic expansion

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Horizon Health officially opened an expansion at its Paris Clinic on Thursday.

The health service provider held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the clinic in coordination with the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce. The festivities included refreshments, tours and giveaways with staff members on hand to answer questions.

The 32,000 square-foot expansion houses its behavioral health and primary care centers, which officials said better facilitates an integrated model of primary care. The latter center is named after Dr. Leland Phillips, a highly respected family practice physician who served the community for 36 years. He passed away suddenly in May of 2017.

