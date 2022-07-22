ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, IL

Horizon Health opens Paris Clinic expansion

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npDSU_0goSXqdM00

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Horizon Health officially opened an expansion at its Paris Clinic on Thursday.

The health service provider held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the clinic in coordination with the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce. The festivities included refreshments, tours and giveaways with staff members on hand to answer questions.

The 32,000 square-foot expansion houses its behavioral health and primary care centers, which officials said better facilitates an integrated model of primary care. The latter center is named after Dr. Leland Phillips, a highly respected family practice physician who served the community for 36 years. He passed away suddenly in May of 2017.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Red Cross hosting blood drive in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in Champaign this week in the hopes of preventing another shortage. The blood drive will take place at Lodgic Everyday Community, located at 1807 South Neil Street, on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Habitat for Humanity dedicating 122nd home in Champaign Co.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is set to dedicate its 122nd home later this week on Wednesday. The recipients of this home are Kimberly Calhoun and her three children. Calhoun has lived in Champaign the last nine years and works as a Healthcare Technician at Carle Hospital in Urbana. By […]
URBANA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Pints & Pups takes place in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The first annual ‘Pints & Pups’ was held in Terre Haute on Saturday. The event took place in Fairbanks Park. Numerous vendors were setup for various services that could be given to the dogs. Some of these services include nail trimming, grooming and even heartworm testing. If you didn’t have […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

FRESH Hangout Zone for teens returns to Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students will be heading back to the classroom soon. While kids look for places to enjoy the rest of their summertime, a trip to the park would be a good option to soak in the sunshine and have fun with their friends. The Urbana Park District is inviting teenagers to join […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Paris, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Sports
Paris, IL
Sports
City
Paris, IL
WTHI

Local food pantry receives $20,000 grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local food pantry just received a very generous donation, and it's all to help families in need!. Terre Haute food pantry, Manna from Seven, has been awarded a $20,000 Feeding Our Future food grant from Indiana State Dining by Sodexo. “This is a gift...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

University Ave. lane closing in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on University Avenue in downtown Champaign this week in order to install amenities atop a building rooftop. University will close between Neil and Walnut Streets to allow for the installation at 9 East University. The closure will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Dr. Bianca Bailey & Agriwater Tech Corp.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Pursuing your dreams doesn’t come without its challenges or limitations. But when you find a passion you believe in, no one and nothing can stop it from becoming a reality. Dr. Bianca Bailey, a University of Illinois alumna, is living proof. Now, she wants to see the world improve with her […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Cerro Gordo Car Show to benefit community

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been edited to clarify the benefactors of this event following additional information from organizers.) CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)–To keep community projects going in Cerro Gordo, money is needed. Friday night there are a few events with proceeds going towards events. Organizers said the Cerro Gordo Sons of American Legion Post#117 […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Service#Horizon Health#Paris Clinic#Nexstar Media Inc
WTWO/WAWV

The Sullivan City Pool makes its long-awaited return

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Sullivan City Pool officially opened up to the community on Saturday. The Sullivan City Pool has many new features since it was last open to the public in 2017. Features include sun decks, rock walls, and much more. This project was made possible by READI Grant funds as well as […]
SULLIVAN, IN
wgnradio.com

Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Land bank authority launches home rehab program

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Champaign County homeowners could get help fixing up their homes. This help comes courtesy of the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority, which received an allocation of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The land bank authority is using the allocation to launch a home rehab program that will […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Champaign Co. EMA looking for volunteers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group that helps in emergency situations is looking for volunteers to join their team. The Champaign County EMA Search and Rescue team was at Hessel Park Tuesday evening. Distinguished by their orange shirts, the team was practicing a missing person search. The group is always looking for new team members.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Fresh honey in Champaign after bees return

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than seven years without bees on their property, Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery announced that the honey bees are returning. For seven years they have been without the honey bees. The buzz came back–straight to their doorstep, “Late last fall, a new beekeeper appeared on our doorstep, asking if […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I tracks turtles for research

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Wednesday, dogs roamed Forest Glen Preserve to look for turtles. The University of Illinois uses the dogs to find and collect data on the shelled creatures. John Rucker realized the potential his dogs had when he was a high school teacher. “I had a couple of Boykin Spaniels that […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Two Terre Haute business leaders named to "Indiana 250 List"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indianapolis Business Journal has revealed its first "Indiana 250 List." The list names 250 of Indiana's top business leaders. Greg Gibson was one of two Terre Haute businessmen named on the list. Gibson has led many projects in and around the Wabash Valley. He...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Rapid Response Training for first responders

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 130 on and off-duty first responders attended the rapid response and rescue task force training. “In roughly sixty minutes, we are providing classroom training, a briefing, two tactical scenarios, and a debrief to every first responder on site,” said Champaign’s Officer Sean Ater. Organizers say this was years in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy