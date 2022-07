LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears open 2022 NFL training camp on Wednesday at Halas Hall. Here’s a closer look at a few storylines:. The biggest question, Part 1: Does Robert Quinn show up for training camp? The star pass-rusher, who set the franchise’s single-season sack record in 2021 with 18.5, skipped out on the entire offseason program. The Bears had hoped Quinn would report for mandatory minicamp, but he was the only player who did not have an excused absence. Though the building blocks of this defense have changed with the Bears installing a new scheme in the midst of a rebuild, the 32-year-old defensive end is still an important part of Chicago’s pass rush. General manager Ryan Poles did not seem eager to move Quinn, but if he doesn’t report to camp, trade talks will pick up in full force. The question then becomes how much can Chicago get in return for a pass-rusher coming off a career-best season. Poles’ first move as GM was trading Khalil Mack to the Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick (which the Bears used to draft safety Jaquan Brisker) and a 2023 sixth-rounder. Quinn is entering his 12th season and likely wants to compete for a championship. Can Poles find a contender for Quinn while getting as high as a third-round pick in exchange?

