Pets

Heat Safety Tips: How to keep your pets cool this summer

By Isabel Albritton
 3 days ago

(KLST/KSAN)– Heavy panting, vomiting, and collapsing. These are just some signs your pet is overheating.

“They will be unable to stand,” Dr. Gary Hodges with Western Veterinary Hospital, said. “Some individuals, if it is getting severe, will actually develop a severe diarrhea and some of this diarrhea will actually have blood in it from the amount of heat that the dog has maintained in their system.”

Dr. Hodges said there are a few things you can do to prevent your pet from getting to this point. He said pet owners should make sure pets have constant access to fresh water and change it out frequently because water will get hot even in the shade.

“Want to make sure to keep the water changed, keep it cool, keep it clean where they will consume a larger volume because they are going to pant more,” Dr. Hodges said. “This is the only way dogs can expend heat from their body is by panting and so they need the moisture there to help evaporate off of their tongue and out of their mouth.”

Owners should avoid leaving animals in things like cages, cars, trailers, or kennels in direct sunlight at any time of the day.

“If they are an outside dog, we need to try to give them a place where they can get in out of this intense heat, where that is under a covered area that is well shaded, hopefully with a fan that is on to move the air,” Dr. Hodges said.

Owners should keep from walking dogs during heat peak hours. You can stick to early mornings or late evening walks.

If you notice your pet is experiencing symptoms of overheating or dehydration, contact your local veterinarian. Dr. Hodges said there are some steps you can take at home to help your pet get back to a regular body temperature.

“Wrap them in a cool towel where you can remove body heat slowly,” Dr. Hodges said. “You don’t want to put them in ice water or something like this, you want to actually cool the body fairly slowly so that we don’t have a rebound and temperature go to a subnormal temperature from a high temperature.”

