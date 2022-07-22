ESPN to visit Backyard Brawl

CHARLOTTE (WTAJ) — As the Backyard Brawl returns to the Steel City it will get the full College Gameday experience. ESPN announced Thursday it would bring its popular college football show to Pitt’s season opener against West Virginia on Thursday, September 1.

The meeting is the first one on the football field between the two since WVU left the Big East following the 2011 season. The Mountaineers have won three straight. Asked about the renewed rivalry at the ACC’s media day, senior defensive linemen Carter Warren said he’s excited for what’s often a raucous atmosphere.

“I’m excited. You know, all the trash talking. I hear they throw beer bottles, that bus coming in,” he said. So I’m curious to see, man, I’m very excited when the game comes up.”

The teams have met more than 100 times. Pittsburgh owns the all-time series lead 61-40-3, though the Mountianeers have controlled the series since the early 90s, winning 14 of the the last 20.

The teams will meet eight times over the next 11 seasons. During the Big XII Media Day WVU head coach Neal Brown said he’d be in favor in making it an annual matchup.

“I would be in favor of playing every year,” he said. “It’s a great kickoff for college football. We’re not playing week zero but we are the premier power five game on Thursday night and our guys are excited.”

“It’s really important for us to play regional rivalries,” he added. “This will be my first opportunity to be a part of it. Our fan base is extremely passionate about that game.”

