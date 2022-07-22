ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Clark County Fair kicks off Friday – Tips to stay cool, have fun

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Setup is underway at the Clark County Fairgrounds, getting ready for the fair to start Friday. We talked with the health officials and fair leaders about how to stay cool and have fun over the next eight days.

“This is kind of the the wrap up of all the hard work to get ready to start the fair,” Clark County Fairgrounds Executive Director Dean Blair said.

The Clark County Fair kicks off Friday at 12 p.m. with a full agenda of events, performances and things to do.

Blair said the fair will feature the sea lion show daily, live music, the tractor pull, demolition derby and 1,400 kids showcasing their animals.

“We’ve got the sea lions here, we’ve got Luau Logan here with his muppets and trick pig and trick goat, just so many things to see and do their something for everyone,” Blair said.

If you are planning on going to the fair this weekend, be prepared for it to be a hot day. Clark County Combined Health District Assistant Health Commissioner Chris Cook offered tips to stay safe in the heat.

“If you’re enjoying the fair, working at the fair, volunteering at the fair, we want everyone to stay cool and stay hydrated, those are the two big things,” Cook said.

Cook said to drink lots of water between your fair food and drinks, wear light colored clothing, apply sunscreen frequently and take breaks from the heat often.

Cook said people most susceptible to the heat are those under 2 years old and those 65 and older. He recommends those groups avoid being out during midday and instead visit the fair in the morning and evening instead.

“Finding little bits of shade, going inside some of the cooler buildings, spending a little time in and out of the animal barns where you can get cool and then really just kind of paying attention to yourself,” Cook said.

Too much exposure to the heat can lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Cook said symptoms include high body temperature, headache, dizziness, nausea and confusion.

Fair officials said even with some hot days ahead, they’re moving forward with with fair as planned. Blair said he doesn’t expect the heat to slow down the fair or stop families from having a good time.

“There’s something for everybody in a family, it’s very family friendly,” Blair said. “We just hope you come out and have a great time.”

The Clark County Fair runs from Friday, July 22 through next Friday, July 29. Admission is $6 and parking is free.

For a full lineup of entertainment and events, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

