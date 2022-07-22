ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams back in town

By Brandon Jaces
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHm7u_0goSWM3l00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — You might know former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams. We got the chance to speak with him about what he’s been up to and also the National African American Male Wellness Walk this Saturday where he’s the honorary chair.

“Happy about the opportunity to come home and this serves certainly an important purpose with the African-American Wellness Walk. Yeah, I’m looking forward to it,” said Williams.

The 5K walk/run is happening Saturday morning at 7 a.m. at the Covelli Centre. The goal – raise awareness about the importance of taking care of your health. Williams is the honorary chair for the walk. There will also be entertainment and activities for families.

“Everyone that’s coming out is very essential and vital for process to be holistically well rounded, and help educate to be healthy and just to make sure that the community knows that we are here so free event and like I said we’re just honored to be able to serve the community,” said African-American Male Wellness Agency Executive Director John-Michael Oliver.

“It easy a quick, yes, because one again an opportunity to come back home, two because of the nature of the event itself, three because, again as much as I aspire to you know, be consistent in my own health it just reinforces how important it is,” said Williams.

Williams served as Mayor of Youngstown from 2006 to 2011 then worked in the Obama administration. Now, he’s president and CEO of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

“Last time I was back, I had a chance to just on the weekend go down to the area of the amphitheatre which was something that we were planning, when I was an office in it ultimately came to fruition. Many years later, and just I was talking to someone just a couple of weeks in the last week, who was telling me about the 20,000+ people that were down on the area between the two bridges that used to be a steel mill site and that got torn down so it’s always exciting to see the new things that are going on downtown near the university in the neighborhoods you know, knowing that there’s still struggle and challenges but it’s been gratifying,” said Williams.

Williams now lives in Hartford, Connecticut but said he comes back to Youngstown a couple of times a year.

“It’s just always good to come home and be grounded and rooted in the place that so much of defining part of my life and that life will sanja evening and my mom and so many others,” said Williams.

When asked if he has any interest in getting back into politics Williams said, “never say never.”

Comments / 2

wakinglife35
5d ago

After Obama backed him I thought he could have ran for something big. Am I alone on this thought? Disappointed he went private sector. Lord knows big politicians make bank too lol

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
City
Hartford, OH
State
Connecticut State
WKBN

First-ever Mahoning Valley Irish Fest to kick off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The inaugural Mahoning Valley Irish Fest is happening this weekend. It will be held at Community Alley and Wean Park in downtown Youngstown. Organizer Shannon Colleen Lehn said they have been planning for over a year for the event and want it to be a destination like the one in the Cleveland area.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland Scene

Rep. Monique Smith Flipped an Ohio Statehouse District Red to Blue in 2020. Now, She’s Got a More Complicated Battle – Against a Democrat

State Rep. Monique Smith moved to Northeast Ohio 20 years ago, the week before she and her husband, a North Olmsted native, got hitched. And like other young couples of a social and liberal bent, they gravitated toward Lakewood, the bar-hoppable first-ring suburb on Cleveland’s west side. Not only did they live there happily for 15 years, Smith cut her political teeth as a Lakewood councilwoman from 2010-2014.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#African American
27 First News

Waldy A. Vega, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Waldy A. Vega, Sr., 54, of 1085 Compass W. Drive, Youngstown, departed this life Friday, July 22, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born May 18, 1968 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, the son of Luis Vega and Carmen...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Darlene Hicks, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Darlene Hicks will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Darlene Hicks, 65, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, July 15, 2022.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Eastern Gateway suspends Free College Benefit program again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) has announced it will suspend the Free College Benefit program once again. According to a press release from EGCC, after thorough discussion with college legal counsel and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the college has decided that it’s in the best interest of EGCC to move forward with an abundance of caution.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Plans to continue moving education forward in Youngstown

Youngstown City Schools are at a key moment in time as the district continues work to take back the district permanently to local control. The district has plans to keep education of students moving forward. The Youngstown City School District says it has not let up, nor will it let...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

What’s going on at McKelvey Lake?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drive down Jacobs Road on the East Side of Youngstown and across the bridge, you may notice that McKelvey Lake has less water in it than normal. This is due to repair work that is being done to the dam, according to Second...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy