Former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams back in town

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — You might know former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams. We got the chance to speak with him about what he’s been up to and also the National African American Male Wellness Walk this Saturday where he’s the honorary chair.

“Happy about the opportunity to come home and this serves certainly an important purpose with the African-American Wellness Walk. Yeah, I’m looking forward to it,” said Williams.

The 5K walk/run is happening Saturday morning at 7 a.m. at the Covelli Centre. The goal – raise awareness about the importance of taking care of your health. Williams is the honorary chair for the walk. There will also be entertainment and activities for families.

“Everyone that’s coming out is very essential and vital for process to be holistically well rounded, and help educate to be healthy and just to make sure that the community knows that we are here so free event and like I said we’re just honored to be able to serve the community,” said African-American Male Wellness Agency Executive Director John-Michael Oliver.

“It easy a quick, yes, because one again an opportunity to come back home, two because of the nature of the event itself, three because, again as much as I aspire to you know, be consistent in my own health it just reinforces how important it is,” said Williams.

Williams served as Mayor of Youngstown from 2006 to 2011 then worked in the Obama administration. Now, he’s president and CEO of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

“Last time I was back, I had a chance to just on the weekend go down to the area of the amphitheatre which was something that we were planning, when I was an office in it ultimately came to fruition. Many years later, and just I was talking to someone just a couple of weeks in the last week, who was telling me about the 20,000+ people that were down on the area between the two bridges that used to be a steel mill site and that got torn down so it’s always exciting to see the new things that are going on downtown near the university in the neighborhoods you know, knowing that there’s still struggle and challenges but it’s been gratifying,” said Williams.

Williams now lives in Hartford, Connecticut but said he comes back to Youngstown a couple of times a year.

“It’s just always good to come home and be grounded and rooted in the place that so much of defining part of my life and that life will sanja evening and my mom and so many others,” said Williams.

When asked if he has any interest in getting back into politics Williams said, “never say never.”