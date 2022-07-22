Doughboys dismantle Bristol

ELIZABETHTON — How comfortable is Unaka football coach O’Brien Bennett with senior quarterback Landon Ramsey calling the plays?. “I told him the other day that I feel pretty comfortable going to get nachos during the ballgame,” Bennett said. “That’s where you want to be as a coach in being able to tell a kid that he’s got it and Landon definitely has it.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO