Doughboys dismantle Bristol

PULASKI, Va. — Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Kingsport Axmen had a lead on Pulaski in the first game of Sunday’s Appalachian League doubleheader at Calfee Park. Then the River Turtles offense came alive to steal the game 7-2.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four players scored in double figures as the Bucketneers won their first game in The Basketball Tournament, 83-73, over Fully Loaded on Sunday. The Bucketneers, a team comprised mostly of former East Tennessee State players, were led by Desonta Bradford. The former Southern Conference player of the year scored 16 points, making 7 of his 15 shots.
BRISTOL — A walk and hit-by-pitch, both with the bases loaded, equated to two late runs that lifted Johnson City to a 3-1 Appalachian League conquest of Bristol on Friday night at Boyce Cox Field. It was a 1-1 game going to the ninth inning, which the Doughboys’ Emilio...
A year after making quite a splash in their first appearance in The Basketball Tournament, the Bucketneers are set for their second go-around in the million-dollar, winner-take-all event. The team, comprised mainly of former East Tennessee State players, opens play Sunday in the West Virginia Regional. The Bucketneers will take...
A select number of streets in west Lynn Garden will receive a paving preservation treatment, city officials said Friday. The project, being performed by Holbrook Asphalt Co., will begin on July 27 and will be completed by Aug. 31, according to a city press release.
ELIZABETHTON — How comfortable is Unaka football coach O’Brien Bennett with senior quarterback Landon Ramsey calling the plays?. “I told him the other day that I feel pretty comfortable going to get nachos during the ballgame,” Bennett said. “That’s where you want to be as a coach in being able to tell a kid that he’s got it and Landon definitely has it.
BRISTOL — With the old adage being football is won in the trenches, Tennessee High brings a couple of good soldiers to the fight with seniors Evan Bedwell and Chris Wilson. Bedwell, a 6-foot-1, 275-pound guard and center, leads the Vikings up front on the offensive side. Vikings coach Josh Holt refers to Bedwell, who is quiet by nature, as a silent assassin. Soft-spoken, Bedwell explained how he lets it all out on the field.
COEBURN, Va. — The son followed the father’s example. Josh Gobble won Saturday night’s Late Model feature at Lonesome Pine Raceway with his father Kirby Gobble in second. It was a reversal from the Mod 4 feature when Kirby Gobble scored the victory over Josh in a 1-2 finish.
KINGSPORT — Flying discs streaked freely across Borden Park during the Fun Fest Disc Golf Tournament on Friday. At 5 p.m. pre-registered players gathered at the Lamont Street course for some friendly competition.
Members of The SeatWeavers’ Guild Inc., the first and only chair caning guild in North America, will converge in Jonesborough from July 29-31 for their annual gathering hosted by The McKinney Center. Each year the guild selects a different area of the country to hold its gathering and chooses...
Johnson City Schools’ BookWorm Mobile has finished another fun-filled summer tour of Johnson City. As the start of a new school year approaches, many summer camps and programs have come to an end. Johnson City Schools fired up the BookWorm Mobile this week in an effort to keep kids reading throughout the summer.
KINGSPORT — There are still a few weeks left to enjoy Summer in the Park, the award-winning nature program offering free family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events at Warriors’ Path State Park. During the week of July 25, visitors can hike and bike, track native wildlife, share traditional crafts...
July 24, 1898: The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of July 23. Readers learned, “The old capital of Carter county is not going to remain in the dark any longer, even though she be under the shadow of the mountains. It is now served with electric lights made by power harnessed from the Doe river.”
BLOUNTVILLE — When school in Tennessee and across the nation starts, free lunches for all students and some free breakfasts will have ended. So the five public school districts in Sullivan and Washington counties, including Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport, are joining forces to encourage all families to complete the federal meal benefits application that helps qualify students for free or reduced prices on school lunches.
BLOUNTVILLE — Turnout at Sullivan County's three early voting locations hasn't exactly been drawing crowds. It began July 15 and voter turnout in the first six days totaled about 1,220. During early voting, which continues through July 30, voters may cast in-person early ballots at any one of the...
The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts has announced their fall schedule of over 30 classes and workshops. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes. All classes and policies can be found at mckinneycenter.com.
Tusculum University family members will support an international organization at an August event on campus that will provide shoes and socks to children in need. The distribution will occur Saturday, Aug. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Tusculum’s Indoor Practice Facility. Samaritan’s Feet, an international organization, is sponsoring the event with assistance from the Tweed Family Foundation.
ELIZABETHTON — As Levi Fisher battled cancer at St. Jude’s, his doctors encouraged him to wish big. But when the wish came true on Friday morning, it was much bigger than the 12-year-old could possibly have imagined. Out his back door on that beautiful warm morning, there was...
