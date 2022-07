AUSTIN, Texas — A driver was arrested after a two-vehicle rollover collision in Southeast Austin killed one person and left two others injured overnight, police said. Austin-Travis County EMS medics say the crash happened around 11:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of FM 973 -- at the intersection with Elroy Road. When EMS medics arrived, they saw one vehicle upside down and began life-saving measures on one person.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO