Miami, OK

Miami Public Library launches new online help services

By Payton Holloway
 3 days ago
MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami, Oklahoma Public Library has announced it’s launching three online services.

They’re called Brain Fuse Job Now, Brain Fuse Vet Now, and Brain Fuse Help Now.

The programs provide job search-related items such as resumes and give online tutoring.

They also provide assistance to area veterans.

