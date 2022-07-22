ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Laugh-In’ star Ruth Buzzi suffers ‘devastating’ series of strokes

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w704O_0goSTr5Z00

Ruth Buzzi, a regular on the 1960s comedy series “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” is battling a series of “devastating strokes,” according to her husband.

Buzzi, 85, starred in 139 episodes of “Laugh-In” between 1967 and 1973, according to IMDb.com. She perfected several characters, most notably the sour-faced, purse-swinging Gladys Ormphby. The news of her strokes was shared on her personal Facebook page by her husband of 43 years, Kent Perkins.

Perkins posted a photo of Buzzi from her last birthday, People reported. She turns 86 on Sunday.

“This photo was from nearly a year ago on Ruthie’s birthday,” Perkins wrote on the comedian’s official Facebook page. “She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated.”

Playing spinster Ormphby and wearing a hairnet, Buzzi would counter the leering advances of “dirty old man” Tyrone F. Horneigh, played by Arte Johnson, with her purse. Buzzi won a Golden Globe and received five Emmy Award nominations during her career, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Buzzi won the Golden Globe award for best supporting actress in 1973, according to IMDb.com. Her work on “Laugh-In” also resulted in a pair of Primetime Emmy Nominations in 1969 and 1972, according to the Morning News.

Buzzi also appeared in “The Dean Martin Show” (1973-74), “Love, American Style” (1970-73), “Medical Center” (1973-76) and also starred in several “Sesame Street” productions, according to the newspaper.

She retired to the North Texas area with Perkins, who is from Fort Worth. They currently live in a 9,800-square-foot plantation-style home in Stephenville, according to the Morning News.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
extratv

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Suffers Stroke

“American Pickers” alum Frank Fritz, 56, has suffered a stroke. His former co-host Mike Wolfe shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arte Johnson
Person
Kent Perkins
Person
Ruth Buzzi
Popculture

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Marries TV Actor

Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria Murphy, is a married woman! The Coming to America actor's eldest daughter, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE reports. The artist and actress, who appeared on Hollywood Exes alongside her mother in 2014, wed married the Expanse actor, 36, in a private ceremony in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. The wedding party included Bria's father, who walked her down the aisle, and her mother.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#North Texas#Strokes#Golden Globe
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Popculture

Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
RELATIONSHIPS
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy