Hendricks County, IN

Good News: Hendricks County Fair

 3 days ago
DANVILLE, Ind. — County fairs are back, and 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited one this week in his search for your positive, uplifting stories. Dave set up his Good News banner at the Hendricks County Fair, which is...

WTHR

School is in session with Mrs. Brinker: Getting in routine for school

GREENWOOD, Ind — School will reopen this week in parts of central Indiana, while other students will have one more week left of summer. With that can come struggles to get back into a routine. WTHR education expert, Jennifer Brinker, from Greenwood Middle School, has some advice for getting geared up for back to school.
GREENWOOD, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Mysterious Indiana Hill Pull Objects Uphill

A road in Indiana has a very strange hill that defies gravity. You've got to see this to believe it. We have all driven on hilly roads before. You know that if you were to stop your car going uphill on a road and put it in neutral, the vehicle would roll backward, downhill, due to gravity. I think it's safe to assume that concept makes sense to everyone. It's gravity 101, and common sense. However, one road in Indiana defies that logic.
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

Anderson woman celebrates 104th birthday

ANDERSON — An Anderson woman and her community celebrated a big milestone Friday. Helen "Louise" Harrold turned 104-years-old on July 17. On Friday, her family and staff at Bethany Pointe Health Campus, where she lives, celebrated her with a pink flamingo themed birthday party. "She joins in on every...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Hydrangeas and how to take care of them

INDIANAPOLIS — Hydrangeas are a beautiful plant to spruce up your yard, but for those without a green thumb, they can be hard to keep alive. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some advice on 13Sunrise for how to take care of hydrangeas. To start, he details...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs

Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Family of Indiana mall gunman shocked by his deeds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — The family of the man who fatally shot three people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall said Friday that they had no inkling that he was capable of the violence. In a statement released through their attorney, Jeffrey and Justin Sapirman, the father and brother, respectively, of gunman Jonathan Sapirman, extended their “deepest condolences who have suffered as a result of the tragedy at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday.” “We had no reason to believe that Jonathan would ever engage in these extreme actions. We are unable to offer any explanation for his decisions and are as shocked as the rest of the community. They said their last communications with Jonathan in the days before the attack were “cheerful” and that he was looking forward to future plans.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to do in Greenwood, Indiana

If you’re visiting Indianapolis and are looking for things to do outside of downtown, why not visit Greenwood, Indiana? You’ll be happy to know there are more than enough fun things to do in this neck of Indiana. Greenwood, Indiana, is an inviting place that comes alive in...
GREENWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Trees, Power Lines Down in Northern Indy Metro

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.--Trees and power lines were reported down in the northern part of the Indy metro Saturday morning. Storms packing strong winds trained over the same area bringing wind and lightning with them. Hamilton County issued a travel advisory, meaning people who didn’t have to be out should stay...
ripleybee.com

A behind-the-scenes tour of Indianapolis Union Railroad Station

Interested in exploring the former Union Station in downtown Indianapolis but discovering the doors locked, I sought advice from a Crowne Plaza hotel employee. I thought he would offer some alternative options for my family, but instead he surprised us. “I’ll take you over,” he offered, and introduced himself....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
momswhothink.com

10 Day Trips From Indianapolis

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Murder on the Nickel Plate Express

Step back into the 1920s for dinner, music & mystery. Have you ever wanted to be Hercule Poirot minus the mustaches? This October you have your chance!. On Oct. 15 and 16, Main Street Productions is partnering with the Nickel Plate Express to bring you a murderous adventure where you ride the rails listening to the musical styles of the The Howlin’ Owls, enjoy dinner with the Graveyard Stompers, and help solve a crime.
ATLANTA, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel road construction updates

A reminder that the Monon Greenway trail in the City Center area is still closed for construction. This section was temporarily opened during CarmelFest for event traffic. However, due to ongoing construction and improvements underway, we need to keep pedestrians and cyclists out of the area for safety purposes. 1st...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Remembering the victims of the Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Members of the community gathered with interfaith leaders and city officials Friday evening to remember three people killed in a mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. The victims are husband and wife, Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez,...
GREENWOOD, IN
