Mississippi Lottery Draw July 21st, 2022: CASH 3, CASH 4, and MATCH 5

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
A ticket sold in Vermont matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night in Powerball. The cash option — which most jackpot winners choose instead of an annuity — is $208.5 million. Both federal and state taxes will be withheld, and more would likely be due at tax time.
A Michigan man won $6 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket. The man, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the multi-million dollar prize after buying the Michigan Lottery's new "Diamond Riches" instant game, according to the lottery. The anonymous man said he's been "shaking" since he scratched off the...
A Mega Millions ticket purchased in North Carolina last December and worth $1 million is on the verge of expiring. Over the years, jackpots worth far more have also gone unclaimed. The length of time that winners get to claim their prize depends on the state where the ticket was...
A LOTTERY player thought she had won $100 but was left stunned when she realized she had scooped the top prize. A woman, from Maryland, revealed that she was given six tickets as a present from her friend. The player, 38, told Maryland Lottery that she had thought she had...
JACKSON, Miss. — A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case said in a court document she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Gov. Phil Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in...
Mississippi renters are feeling the pinch of recent rent increases, especially those with disabilities or who are living on fixed incomes. It's no secret that rents are soaring across the nation. However, those massive rent increases are leaving some Mississippi residents who are disabled, elderly or living on fixed incomes with few options for affordable housing.
July 16 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $530 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing. The numbers drawn Friday night were 8, 20, 26, 53, and 64, with a Mega Ball of 15. If someone had won the drawing, their estimated jackpot would have been $480 million.
Winning the lottery is a dream for many, but one man's dream became his reality. Retiree Alonzo Coleman, who won $250,000 in Virginia's Bank a Million lottery, said the winning numbers came to him in a dream. After the dream, he went to a local store and purchased a lottery ticket with the numbers: 13-14-15-16-17-18 and Bonus Ball 19. And in the June 11 drawing, his "unusual sequence" of numbers was a winning set of numbers, lottery officials said in a press release.
There were no winning tickets sold for the $555 million Mega Millions jackpot that was up for grabs in a drawing Tuesday night, so Friday night's drawing will be for a pot of gold of at least $630 million, the lottery says. It would be the fifth biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
A Tuscaloosa woman who has been missing for more than a week is safe in Mississippi, police said Saturday. The 30-year-old woman's family had not heard from her since July 14th, when she reportedly boarded a bus to Jackson, Mississippi with a man who returned to Tuscaloosa without her Monday.
If a winning number is pulled this coming Tuesday night — on July 26 — someone will be in for an experience of a lifetime, that much is sure. Since there was no top winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot — which was worth $660 million — the next jackpot will now be worth approximately $790 million, according to the Mega Millions website.
(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to more than half a billion dollars after nobody drew the winning six numbers Friday night. The next drawing is Tuesday, and the jackpot will be at least $530 million, or about $304.7 million in cash, according to the lottery organizers. That would rank it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots ever.
