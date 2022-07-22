ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Top Middle East Air Force official expects Iran to resume attacks on US

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342I3s_0goSSl4e00
Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich expects Iran to resume attacks on the US. AP; Iranian Army office/AFP via

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The top US Air Force general in the Middle East warned on Thursday that Iran-backed militias could resume attacks in the region against the United States and its allies as tensions rise — assaults that could lead to a new Mideast escalation.

Speaking to journalists before stepping into his new role at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, with responsibility for military operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and across the region, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich also expressed fears over Russian and Chinese influence taking hold as superpowers vie for economic and military influence in the Middle East.

For instance, he said, recent US intelligence that Iran is preparing to send Russia armed and unarmed drones to use in its war on Ukraine “is not a surprise … but it’s concerning.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Grynkewich, who had served as director of operations at Central Command in Tampa, Florida, thousands of miles from the baking desert outside of Doha, Qatar’s capital, spoke as regional tensions remain high over Iran’s rapidly expanding nuclear program and talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers at a deadlock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBiB6_0goSSl4e00
Iran has continued to expand its nuclear program, causing tension with the west.

“We’re in this position where we’re not under attack constantly, but we do see planning for attacks ongoing,” Grynkewich said. “Something will occur that unleashes that planning and that preparation against us.”

Iran tested a satellite-carrying rocket last month, prompting the White House to threaten more sanctions on Tehran to prevent it from accelerating its advanced ballistic missile program. And last week, as President Joe Biden toured the region, Iran unveiled armed drones on its warships in the Persian Gulf.

Tehran has rapidly grown its stockpile of near-weapons-grade nuclear fuel in recent months, spreading fears about an escalation. It also has spun more advanced centrifuges prohibited under the landmark atomic accord, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

“Everyone in the region is very concerned,” Grynkewich said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rClvN_0goSSl4e00
Iran has grown its stockpile of near-weapons-grade nuclear fuel in recent months.

Still in recent weeks, he said, US forces have seen a reduction in targeted attacks across the region, as a tenuous cease-fire between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led military coalition continues in Yemen and as an ongoing government formation process in Baghdad keeps Iran-backed militias in limbo, waiting for the political chaos to settle before they strike.

“We’re in a bit of a period of stasis,” Grynkewich said.

As other threats subside, the US has sharpened its focus on containing and countering Russian and Chinese influence in the region, Grynkewich said, noting that Russia is seeking to maintain the leverage it gained from years of military intervention in the region, such as in Syria where it helped save President Bashar Assad’s government and turned the tide of the war in his favor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyISb_0goSSl4e00
Iran tested a satellite-carrying rocket last month.

Grynkewich said an apparent reversal of the military relationship between Russia and Iran — with Moscow potentially interested in procuring drones from a traditional buyer of its own military equipment — “shows a bit more of a relationship than we’d like them to have, given the context of everything going on in Ukraine.”

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran on a rare trip abroad and won staunch support from Iran for the war that has plunged the Kremlin deeper into confrontation with the West.

Meanwhile, China’s significant economic inroads in the region have raised concerns about the country’s plans “to secure those interests either through arms sales or other means,” Grynkewich said. In China, many Gulf Arab states have found an investor that won’t lecture them about human rights concerns.

Despite appearances to the contrary after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US isn’t quitting the region, Grynkewich insisted, a case Biden made repeatedly on his Mideast tour last week.

With tens of thousands of American forces stationed across the Arabian Peninsula and some still in Iraq, as well as America’s superior military power, Grynkewich said, the US is trying to convince its allies that, “if you partner with us, you’re getting to get a relationship that’s much more deep and meaningful.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Drive

Mysterious Pod Carried By Air Force Reaper Drone That Crashed In Romania

The MQ-9 drone that went down in Romania recently was carrying a pod similar to one on another U.S. Reaper that crashed in Syria. A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft that crashed in Romania last week was carrying a pod that appears to be similar to one that was under the wing of another one of these drones that came down in Syria nearly two years ago. Even now, this pod remains something of a mystery.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

US judge blocks Air Force from kicking out, punishing thousands of unvaccinated troops

On Thursday, a federal judge in Ohio put a temporary stop to the U.S. Air Force kicking out thousands of service members who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Matthew W. McFarland, of Ohio’s Southern District, granted a temporary restraining order in the case of Hunter Doster, et al. v. Hon Frank Kendall, et al., in which Doster and other service members sued the Air Force Secretary to grant religious exemptions to the service’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Iran Nuclear Deal#Ukraine War#Middle East Air Force#Al Udeid Air Base#Russian#Chinese#The United Nations#Central Command
Fox News

Senate urges Pentagon to consider deploying warplanes to Ukraine, fighter pilot highlights 'urgent need'

A bipartisan group of senators this week urged the Pentagon to "consider" deploying war planes to Ukraine as it continues to grapple with Russia’s months-long deadly war. In a letter led by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, a bipartisan group of six senators urged the Department of Defense to "consider fourth-generation fighter aircraft and necessary flight training" to be included in upcoming military aid packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile made for US Air Force passes flight test

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and partner Northrop Grumman successfully completed a key flight test of a hypersonic missile being developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The test of the “scramjet”-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, was the second successful flight test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Qatar
Country
China
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
International Business Times

U.S., Allies Discuss Possible Training For Ukrainian Air Force

The United States and allies are starting to examine possible training for Ukrainian pilots as part of a long-term effort to potentially help Kyiv build a future Ukrainian air force, Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles "CQ" Brown told Reuters. With the West's provision of anti-aircraft weaponry, Ukraine has...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Hypersonic missile launches off Marine Corps truck in DARPA test

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Pentagon office that conducts research and development of emerging technologies, said it successfully conducted the first flight test of the Operational Fires Program at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The medium-range hypersonic missile was launched from the back of a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy