ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Abby Steiner finishes fifth in 200-meter dash at World Track and Field Championships

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Abby Steiner was on the biggest stage Thursday night, with the Dublin Coffman High School and University of Kentucky racing for a world championship.

Competing in the final of the 200-meter dash at the World Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Steiner ended up fifth, finishing in 22.26 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hkue_0goSSc8700

"I was in lane eight, so I just wanted to get out as hard as I possibly could and hold on to whatever I had left," Steiner said in her post-race press availability . "It was just such a great learning experience. I got to compete against some of the people I have looked up to for so long in this sport. I got to get used to a world championship atmosphere. And after a very long season, I'm already looking forward to next year."

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson was first with a time of 21.46 – a world championship record – while Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Frasier-Pryce finished second in 21.81 and Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith came in third in 22.02.

"Just seeing where I stacked up and just kind of getting to talk to them, seeing what they do," Steiner said of Jackson and Frasier-Pryce. "They are all such sweethearts and so easy to root for, so I am really happy for their success."

Steiner recently signed with PUMA , going pro after earning four NCAA titles and becoming a 15-time All-American at Kentucky. She currently holds the American collegiate, Southeastern Conference and Kentucky record holder in the indoor 200-meters, along with holding collegiate, SEC and school records in the outdoor 200-meter dash and 300-meters.

“It’s a weight off my shoulders,” Steiner said of signing with PUMA. “It’s like everything you have worked for is coming to life. I don’t think it’s really sunk in just because it’s such a real blessing. I couldn't be more excited about my choice, and I can’t wait for this next chapter with them.”

Before Kentucky, Steiner won four-straight state titles in the 200-meter dash at Coffman, along with three in the 100-meter dash in her final three years of high school.

Steiner was also a district Player of the Year on the soccer field, helping lead Coffman to a Division 1 state runner-up finish in 2014.

It had yet to be decided if Steiner would compete for any of the United States relay teams at the World Track & Field Championships. Whether or not that would be the case, Steiner found the experience of being at the event beneficial.

"Definitely going to keep it in the back of my head as I take this time off and get ready for fall training," Steiner said. "I'm excited to get ready for next year as a pro and be at this event as a pro without the collegiate season on my legs."

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Abby Steiner finishes fifth in 200-meter dash at World Track and Field Championships

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Felix postpones retirement for women's 4x400 relay at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Turns out, Allyson Felix hasn’t run her last race. The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history will return to the world championships to race in the preliminaries of the women’s 4x400 relay Saturday. She said team officials coaxed her out of her brief retirement after she helped the mixed relay team win a bronze medal last Friday in what she had said was her last major race. “The coaches asked if I was available and there was no way I’d turn the team down,” the 36-year-old said through an email with The Associated Press. The prelims of the 4x400 relay are Saturday and the final will be held Sunday to close out the world championships.
EUGENE, OR
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. 4. Sifan Hassan (NED) — 30:10.56. 5. Rahel Daniel (ERI) — 30:12.15. 6. Ejgayehu Taye...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Dublin, OH
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith claims 200m bronze at World Championships as Shericka Jackson storms to gold

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith clinched bronze in the 200m at the World Championships.The 26-year-old lost the title she won three years ago to overwhelming favourite Shericka Jackson.Asher-Smith ran 22.02 seconds at Hayward Field to earn Great Britain’s third medal in America.Jackson’s 21.45 seconds was a personal best and championship record and added to her silver from the 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce second.BRONZE FOR DINA 🥉@dinaashersmith clocks a 22.02 in the 200m final...Proud ❤️#WorldAthleticsChamps #WhereItStarts #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/JiITBnkVBt— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 22, 2022Asher-Smith had already equalled her British record of 10.83 seconds when she came an agonising fourth in the 100m...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Ode to Pre: Ingebrigtsen takes 5K in Prefontaine's backyard

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — They all had stories about how the distance runner known as “Pre” gave them motivation. How they considered it an honor to race in his backyard, in his signature event, at one of the biggest track meets in the world. The presence of the late Steve Prefontaine looms large around these parts. This is the house that Pre built (even if Hayward Field has been renovated and resurfaced). The 5,000 meters was Pre’s race. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway ran the final at world championships Sunday in a way Pre might have done it himself — racing not only to win, but to dictate the way the race would be run. “I couldn’t think of a better place to win than here,” Ingebrigtsen said after he won in 13 minutes, 9.24 seconds.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Ncaa#Asher#Sports#Puma#All American#Southeastern Conference
247Sports

Kenny Payne spends most of Friday at the Nike Peach Jam

AUGUSTA, S.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne was seemingly on the move Friday night. But before he headed out, Payne spent most of the third day of the NCAA evaluation period evaluating prospects at the Nike Peach Jam. Payne was around until late afternoon and then was not spotted anywhere else on Friday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

KSR Today: Peach Jam rolls on, Ugonna Kingsley and Abby Steiner

Good morning, Big Blue Nation! Happy Friday to each of you. KSR is live once again from North Augusta for the Nike Peach Jam, the most prestigious high school recruiting event of the summer. It started with pool play, and now, we’re getting into the good stuff with tournament action. Some teams’ title dreams are being crushed, while others remain very much alive.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy