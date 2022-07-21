Abby Steiner finishes fifth in 200-meter dash at World Track and Field Championships

Abby Steiner was on the biggest stage Thursday night, with the Dublin Coffman High School and University of Kentucky racing for a world championship.

Competing in the final of the 200-meter dash at the World Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Steiner ended up fifth, finishing in 22.26 seconds.

"I was in lane eight, so I just wanted to get out as hard as I possibly could and hold on to whatever I had left," Steiner said in her post-race press availability . "It was just such a great learning experience. I got to compete against some of the people I have looked up to for so long in this sport. I got to get used to a world championship atmosphere. And after a very long season, I'm already looking forward to next year."

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson was first with a time of 21.46 – a world championship record – while Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Frasier-Pryce finished second in 21.81 and Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith came in third in 22.02.

"Just seeing where I stacked up and just kind of getting to talk to them, seeing what they do," Steiner said of Jackson and Frasier-Pryce. "They are all such sweethearts and so easy to root for, so I am really happy for their success."

Steiner recently signed with PUMA , going pro after earning four NCAA titles and becoming a 15-time All-American at Kentucky. She currently holds the American collegiate, Southeastern Conference and Kentucky record holder in the indoor 200-meters, along with holding collegiate, SEC and school records in the outdoor 200-meter dash and 300-meters.

“It’s a weight off my shoulders,” Steiner said of signing with PUMA. “It’s like everything you have worked for is coming to life. I don’t think it’s really sunk in just because it’s such a real blessing. I couldn't be more excited about my choice, and I can’t wait for this next chapter with them.”

Before Kentucky, Steiner won four-straight state titles in the 200-meter dash at Coffman, along with three in the 100-meter dash in her final three years of high school.

Steiner was also a district Player of the Year on the soccer field, helping lead Coffman to a Division 1 state runner-up finish in 2014.

It had yet to be decided if Steiner would compete for any of the United States relay teams at the World Track & Field Championships. Whether or not that would be the case, Steiner found the experience of being at the event beneficial.

"Definitely going to keep it in the back of my head as I take this time off and get ready for fall training," Steiner said. "I'm excited to get ready for next year as a pro and be at this event as a pro without the collegiate season on my legs."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Abby Steiner finishes fifth in 200-meter dash at World Track and Field Championships