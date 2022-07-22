ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

I-80 lane closures set for Thursday night due to hit-and-run crash on Gilman

By Emilie Raguso
berkeleyside.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaltrans will close several eastbound lanes of I-80 at Gilman Street in Berkeley over the next few days to make repairs related to a hit-and-run collision that damaged a freeway overpass this week. The closures are slated to run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21, and...

www.berkeleyside.org

Berkeley, CA
Traffic
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Traffic
