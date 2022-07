SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department responded to the scene of a crash at Ellis Square Saturday night. According to police, preliminary information from the scene shows that around 6 p.m., a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by a 77-year-old was leaving the Whitaker Parking Garage when the driver accelerated, crossing Barnard Street and entering the square. The vehicle hit several pedestrians before coming to rest against a stone wall.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO