Yakima County sheriff: Crime went down in 2021, but it’s back up

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A newly released statewide crime report shows crime dropped by 22% in Yakima County from 2020 to 2021, but the sheriff said it’s just a snapshot in time and numbers can be misleading.

“2021 was a good year for us,” Sheriff Bob Udell said. “But right now we’re at four homicides and I can tell you that all of our numbers are up already this year and we don’t know why.”

Udell said one of the reasons for the drop in crime is because of legislative changes that restricted police from immediately arresting people found using drugs and new rules about when police can pursue vehicles.

“Drug offenses? Way down. Some pursuits and use of force issues? Way down, where people could have been charged,” Udell said.

Additionally, Udell said some of the numbers in the report are much lower than the actual number of crimes happening, because they’re crimes people aren’t reporting — like sexual assaults.

Udell said it comes down to how good the community is at enabling people to report those kinds of crimes, how much much people trust law enforcement and whether they’ve felt supported when they’ve made reports in the past.

Another crime often underreported, especially in rural areas, is domestic violence — which Udell said is a huge issue throughout the county.

“When you live downtown, your neighbor hears you when you’re you’re yelling and screaming with your significant other,” Udell said. “In the county, there’s opportunities to have some pretty wild fights and no one knows.”

Udell said the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office each year competes for the position of the most understaffed sheriff’s office in the state.

Deputies reportedly hear from people every day about a property crime or ongoing issue that they didn’t initially report because they either didn’t want to bother them or didn’t think it would make a difference.

“Not too many deputies in a very big county and people tend to not report,” Udell said.

Some smaller agencies like the Selah Police Department, however have actually seen a decrease in violent crime and are overall happy with the change from 2020 to 2021.

“Not a lot of violence, some more vandalism, graffiti, things like that,” Christman said.

Christman said he attributes that to the funding and support the department has received from city council and their higher than average staffing levels.

“We have about 2.5 officers per 1,000, which means you can be assured that there’s a police officer on the street here in Selah at any given time,” Christman said.

Christman said that makes them one of the few departments across the state that can say they’re staffed appropriately according to their population size.

“Where other agencies are struggling to just get people in the door and working, you know, we are we’re not having that struggle,” Christman said.

Christman said part of that is due to Selah being a fairly low-crime area and officers don’t face as much burnout because of that. Additionally, he’s made it a point to ensure his officers have more positive interactions with the community.

“I’ve told every one of my folks, you have my permission at any any time to get out of your car, shoot basketball with the kids in the park, go into a school, visit with the kids during lunch, be in a mentor program,” Christman said.

All of that, Christman said, gives officers a break from their day-t0-day calls and good experiences to take away from their workday, instead of just bad or sad ones.

“That recipe is working for us,” Christman said.

