(Mankato, MN) -- Authorities in Mankato have found the body of an eight-year-old girl on a sandbar in the Minnesota River after she apparently drowned. Witnesses say Willow Bense got caught in a current at about 8:40 a-m Friday. Investigators say a family with four children was swimming in the river when the victim and an 11-year-old girl began struggling in the deep water. A bystander was able to help the older girl get out of the river but Willow was swept away. Authorities say the children weren’t wearing life jackets.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO