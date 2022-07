HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Friday, July 22 is the deadline for the owner of the license plate that reads "FCKBLM" to surrender it to the City and County of Honolulu. The city told KITV4 that as of Friday, the owner has not surrendered the license plate, and the next step may include filing a lawsuit against him.

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO