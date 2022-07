WARSAW, Ind. -- A rally being held to raise awareness about addiction will be taking place at the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Friday. Walking in Awareness and Recovery, a local addiction awareness group, will be at the courthouse in Warsaw from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the aim of drawing attention to addiction and help those affected by it.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO