Saint Joseph County, MI

2 dead after pickup truck collides with semi in St. Joseph County, Mich.

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., on Thursday. According to Michigan State Police from the Marshall Post who were dispatched to the...

www.wndu.com

abc57.com

Pedestrian killed in one-vehicle crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday to the report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on County Road 20 east of Roys Avenue, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Marlyse Kemp, 22, of Elkhart, was walking west on County Road 20 at...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Funeral held for road department worker killed in Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A funeral was held Tuesday for a road commission worker in Berrien County who was killed last week after getting hit by an intoxicated driver. William “Mack” Isom, 57, of Baroda was clearing a large tree branch on Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road northeast of Buchanan when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Taylor Johnson, 34, of Buchanan on July 20.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Elkhart woman killed after getting hit by truck

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman is dead after she was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning in Elkhart County. It happened near the intersection of County Road 20 and Roys Avenue just after midnight. Police say Marlyse Kemp, 22, was traveling west on-foot on County Road 20 when she was hit by a GMC Canyon.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Neighbors react to active shooter in Cass County, Michigan

A shooting incident yesterday morning in Cass County is being called an active shooter situation. It happened when a man got out of his vehicle and started shooting at cars and objects. More information was scheduled to be released. The suspect’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday but is being held...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Constantine, MI
Crime & Safety
Saint Joseph County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
Saint Joseph County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
City
Constantine, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNDU

One dead, five hurt in South Bend crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman is dead and five other people were hurt in a crash on the city’s south side Tuesday night. Officers were called to the area of S. Taylor Street and W. Ewing Avenue just before 8:50 p.m. Police say a 25-year-old...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wrtv.com

Michigan man injured in 2-vehicle crash on north side, police say

PERU — At approximately 3:09 p.m., the Indiana State Police, the Peru Police Department, and the Miami County Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Business 31 where a motorcyclist was injured. A preliminary crash investigation showed that Jorge Gomez, 25, of Peru, was driving...
PERU, IN
95.3 MNC

Niles motorcyclist hurt in crash on U.S. 31 in Miami County

A Niles man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after state police say he drove through a red light and crashed into the side of an SUV. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Monday, July 25, on U.S.31 at Business 31 in Miami County. The preliminary crash investigation...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
#Traffic Accident#The Marshall Post#The Michigan State Police#Mdot
CBS Detroit

26-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run In Van Buren Township, 1 Person In Custody

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning in Van Buren Township. At about 12:44 a.m. on July 27, police were called to the Interstate 94 Service Drive. Police found the woman, unresponsive in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was walking on the north side of the service drive when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Police say the suspect, whose name was not released, is in custody pending charges. Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton at 734-699-8930. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A fatal motorcycle crash in Mishawaka is under investigation following a single-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:47 p.m., according to the Mishawaka Police Department. 32-year-old Elkhart resident, Jim Ean, was killed in the incident. Officials believe that Ean was traveling southbound on North Main Street at a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Three vehicle car chase and shots fired in Elkhart, no arrests

A three vehicle car chase allegedly involved gunfire in Elkhart on Sunday. Officers were called to the area of County Road 10, Cassopolis and Emerson Street, just after 6 in the morning on reports of three cars driving dangerously fast. The Elkhart Truth reports that an officer attempted to stop...
ELKHART, IN
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WNDU

Indiana State Toll Road Post trooper retires after 34 years

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say Master Trooper Brad Kaizer is retiring after serving the citizens of Indiana for more than three decades at the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post. Kaizer is a life-long Indiana resident who grew up on the west side of South Bend....
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox2detroit.com

Car crashes into semi-truck in construction zone on I-96 in west Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A car crashed into a semi-truck on I-96 in west Michigan on Tuesday, not far from a similar crash a day before. According to police, the semi was stopped for construction on westbound I-96 between Morse Lake and Whitneyville roads in Kent County when the truck was rear-ended by a Buick Lacrosse.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Walton Road Bridge in Buchanan Township closed to traffic

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge in Buchanan Township is once again closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River for construction. Crews are conducting bridge deck maintenance. The work is expected to be completed by mid-September. The suggested detour route is Walton Road to U.S....
BUCHANAN, MI

