Inman, SC

Inman's Gregory wins The Blade

 3 days ago

Greer(SCJGA)-Andrew Gregory of Inman finished with an overall score of three-over par 216 to claim the 24th Annual Blade Junior Classic title in the boys 13-18 division. He posted a final round score of six-over par 77 to take home the title and claim his second SCJGA win this year.


“It was an interesting day today,” said Gregory. “I made a lot of good par putts, but we were battling the whole way. It was honestly a rough day, but I got it done. To have my name next to Zach Adams name feels awesome and I’m proud to be the champion.”


Tip Price of Greenville finished with an overall score of six-over par 219 to be named runner-up in the boys division.


In the girls 13-18 division, Anne Fernandez of Bluffton fired a final round score of one-under par 70 to take home the 24th Annual Blade Junior Classic title. She finished with an overall score of four-over par 217 to be crowned champion and claim her second SCJGA win this summer.


“I struck the ball really well today,” said Fernandez. “I gave myself opportunity for so many birdie putts, but unfortunately didn’t make many of them. I don’t think it has really hit me that I won yet. I won the Upstate which gave me the opportunity to play in this tournament and now being able to win feels surreal. This golf course is so tough, so to play well and finish strong is a really good feeling.”


Abby Franks of Roebuck was named runner-up in this division, posting 15-over par 228 overall for the tournament.

Inman, SC
