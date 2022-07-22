“Zero fare for better air”: free bus rides in August

Mountain Metropolitan Transit

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) is giving riders a free ride for the month of August as part of their Zero Fare for Better Air initiative.

The initiative is a collaborative, statewide goal to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing use of public transit. Through a partnership with the Colorado Energy Office, MMT is joining other Colorado public transit agencies by offering zero fares on all bus and ADA paratransit services during the month of August.

The free fares are made possible by Colorado Senate Bill 22-180, the ozone season transit grant program in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office. August is when Colorado usually sees its highest ozone levels, so the bill is designed to give people a chance to try public transportation and lower the number of cars on the road.

“Mountain Metro is excited to take part in this program,” Acting Transit Services Manager Lan Rao said. “Not only is this going to help the air here in Colorado, it’s also a great opportunity for people struggling with the high cost of gas to try transit. We welcome individuals who may have never used its transit services to join our customers who continue to rely on MMT to get them where they need or want to go.”

Earlier this year, Mountain Metro added four zero tailpipe emission buses to its fleet as part of their commitment to Colorado’s clean air.

Customers who are new to the MMT system can plan trips or research routes by visiting MMTransit.com or call customer service during normal business hours (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.), at (719)385-7344(RIDE).

Mountain Metropolitan Transit provides local fixed-route bus service and Metro Mobility ADA paratransit service for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region. All buses are wheelchair-lift equipped. Mountain Metropolitan Transit also provides other services such as Metro Rides’ ridesharing, vanpool, and bicycling programs. For added convenience, there are bike racks on all buses for riders who want to utilize the bike-n-bus program.

For additional information regarding Mountain Metropolitan Transit please visit www.mmtransit.com, or call (719) 385-RIDE (7433).