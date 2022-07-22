ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Should The Blackhawks Acquire Erik Karlsson?

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

The San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks are both struggling. As we look into the 2022-23 season, both teams are bottom of the barrel rosters, but seem to have different goals in mind. The Sharks are looking to have a quick rebuild, while staying competitive and having a team that battles...

blackhawkup.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Red Wings add key pieces to go along with new coaching staff

Sign Copp, Perron, Chiarot, trade for Husso in effort to accelerate rebuild under Lalonde. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts on Oct. 7. Today, the Detroit Red Wings:. 2021-22 season: 32-40-10,...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Add Soon-To-Be Fan Favourite in David Perron

It’s rare for fans to be excited about signing a 34-year-old player to a free-agent deal worth nearly $5 million per season, but that seems to be the consensus about the Detroit Red Wings’ new deal with Canadian winger David Perron. Along with a flurry of other deals, general manager Steve Yzerman signed the 15-year NHL veteran to a two-year contract, which will make Perron a member of the Red Wings through to the end of the 2023-24 season.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Not Likely to Land Either Kane or Tkachuk

The Edmonton Oilers have had a successful offseason thus far. They’ve cleared cap space, brought back key players, and signed others in important roles. I believe there are still one or two trades left to clear out two players, but that doesn’t involve adding another high-end talent. There are two superstars in particular that have gotten a lot of attention around the league as far as a trade goes. Many teams and fans want at least one of them, but the Oilers will not be one of the teams that land them. Let’s take a look at each of the players and why they won’t eventually end up in Edmonton.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Roundtable: Eddie Olczyk’s Departure

On July 18, it was announced that beloved Chicago Blackhawks‘ broadcaster Eddie Olczyk would leave the organization after serving 16 years as a color commentator for the team, and will join the Seattle Kraken’s broadcast. Fans knew that the iconic duo of Pat Foley and Olczyk calling Blackhawks games wouldn’t last forever, but no one expected it to end this abruptly. Foley retired after last season after his 39-year tenure as a play-by-play announcer, and less than three months later, fans have to say goodbye to another big part of their team in Olczyk. Although the news is still shocking, the dust has settled after a few days. With that, our Blackhawks team wanted to get together to reflect on this monumental change.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
San Jose, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ 4 Options to Replace Pacioretty on Top Line

At the end of the day, the Vegas Golden Knights simply couldn’t afford the luxury of keeping Max Pacioretty around on the final year of his contract for $7 million. Trading him to Carolina makes sense on the cap sheet, but what it means on the ice is a different matter entirely. With Pacioretty gone, a significant hole opens up on Vegas’ top line alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, a group that admittedly existed more in theory than practice after an injury-marred 2021-22 campaign.
NHL
FanSided

Arenado, Goldschmidt among Cardinals players not going to Toronto

Three St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, aren’t going to Toronto for the series against the Blue Jays on July 26-27. St. Louis Cardinals superstar infielders Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado won’t be traveling north to Toronto with the rest of the team for the brief two-game series against the Blue Jays on July 26-27. They, along with catcher Austin Romine, have not received a vaccine against COVID-19, which is required to enter Canada, and are ineligible to play.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Bruins Re-Signing Studnicka Provides More Options in 2022-23

It has been about as quiet as it could possibly be for the Boston Bruins since the start of free agency on July 13. Other than the New York Islanders, the Black and Gold have been quiet on subtracting or adding pieces to their roster for the 2022-23 season. General manager (GM) Don Sweeney has made a few moves, with the biggest being trading Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils for forward Pavel Zacha, someone who has been on Sweeney’s radar at the last two trade deadlines.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are one of the few NHL teams who are currently over the salary cap. That is still the case even after they traded Max Pacioretty, Dylan Coghlan, and Evgenii Dadonov this offseason alone. As a result of this and the team needing to re-sign key restricted free agents (RFA), more trades are expected to be on the way. The Chicago Blackhawks should consider calling them because of this. Let’s take a look at three specific players that they should think about pursuing.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Brent Burns
Person
Erik Karlsson
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Still Have Trade Partners For J.T. Miller

Even after the craziness of free agency and the various blockbuster trades that have dotted the NHL in recent weeks, the Vancouver Canucks still have a few trade partners for J.T. Miller should they get to the point of no return with a long-term extension. Everyone is still holding out hope that Patrik Allvin and company can find a way to negotiate a team-friendly deal with him and his agent Brian Bartlett, but that is far from a guarantee, even after indicating to The Athletic’s Harman Dayal that he and his client see a path to one at some point in the future (from ‘J.T. Miller’s agent discusses Canucks future: ‘There’s a realistic path for an extension’’, The Athletic, 7/20/22).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks 2022-23 Schedule: Games to Circle & Reasons to Watch

On the eve of the 2022 Entry Level Draft, the National Hockey League released the 2022-23 schedules for all 32 teams. This means the Chicago Blackhawks schedule for next season is officially official. But since then, Blackhawks fans have endured this year’s draft and the start of free agency. Needless to say, we now know this won’t be the same Blackhawks team moving forward. This will be the first full campaign since management has confirmed an aggressive rebuild is the necessary path back to eventual contention. It’s going to be a rough few years. With this in mind, let’s look at some reasons to watch (there really are some!), and games to circle on the calendar for the 2022-23 season.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Kasper striving to be reliable two-way center in NHL for Red Wings

DETROIT -- Marco Kasper was destined to be found by the Detroit Red Wings well before they selected him with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7. The 18-year-old center prospect was playing for Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League, the team that produced Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, last season's winner of the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year, and now includes two other Detroit selections in the 2020 NHL Draft -- defenseman William Wallinder (No. 32) and forward Theodor Niederbach (No. 51).
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Hurricanes bolster roster with trades for Burns, Pacioretty

Sign Kase, acquire Pederson, Coghlan in effort to make Cup run. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Carolina Hurricanes:. 2021-22 season: 54-20-8, first in Metropolitan Division;...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Jose Sharks#Swedish
Yardbarker

Puljujarvi Trade Scenario, Kane’s Confidence and More

Jesse Puljujarvi’s arbitration hearing is set for next Friday, giving Ken Holland, Bill Scott and Puljujarvi’s agent, Markus Lehto, one week to find common ground or let the arbitrator decide. We rarely see players reach arbitration. Tyler Bertuzzi did in 2020 with the Detroit Red Wings. Bertuzzi’s camp asked for $4.25m AAV, while the Red Wings countered with $3.15m. The arbitrator awarded Bertuzzi $3.5m AAV. Since Bertuzzi opted for arbitration, the Red Wings had the option to decide on a one or two-term, and they choose one year.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

269K+
Followers
509K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy