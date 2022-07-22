Claremore Church Sponsoring Two Refugee Families From Ukraine

Two refugee families from Ukraine landed in Tulsa on July 21 with about 75 people welcoming them with hugs and cheering.

The families fled from their devastated home city of Mariupol to Poland, where they have been waiting for a Claremore church to sponsor them.

With signs, balloons and smiles, the message is clear: These families will have support in their new home in Green Country.

Mark Matiash, his wife Olga and their son fled Mariupol after missiles hit their home.

"At any point in Ukraine right now, we would be in danger,” said Mark Matiash.

Mark’s parents and three siblings have been living in the United States for the last few years and are thrilled their family is finally together.

"I'm very excited and feeling good,” said Oleh Matiash, one of Mark’s brothers. “Amazing. It's crazy. I can't believe it's happened."

Dmitry Kaziiev, his wife Viktoria and their two kids have been running from danger with Mark's family.

Kaziiev said they are all excited to be safely in Oklahoma. "New life, not in danger with my children,” said Dmitry Kaziiev.

They will all supported in Green Country, thanks to First United Methodist Church of Claremore, who sponsored the families.

Rev. Ray Crawford said church members and the community have been raising money to pay for the paperwork, plane tickets and even furnished apartments for the families.

"They needed some place to go, and we try to put ourselves in the place of other people, makes us empathize," said Rev. Crawford.

As the refugees took their first group picture in Oklahoma, they were surrounded by new friends.

The church said it has committed to helping the refugee families for the next year and a half and of course, longer if needed.