Two rescue ponies shot to death in Louisiana

A LaPlace man and an Edgard man have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a LaPlace business. They are Daquain London, 22, and Shawn Lewis Jr., 23. With the assistance of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, London was arrested July 19, 2022 in Metairie. London, of LaPlace, was transferred to the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility and booked with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm (felony). He is being held in custody in lieu of a $225,000 bond.

EDGARD, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO