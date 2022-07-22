Two rescue ponies shot to death in Louisiana

Louisiana Authorities Investigating July 22 ATM Theft, Asking for Assistance from the Public. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On July 22, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol, along with Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives, responded to 1542 Jefferson Hwy. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a business burglary. There was a glass break alarm at the above business, so an alarm was called in. When EBRSO arrived on the scene, the front of the building was severely damaged, and an ATM machine was missing.
