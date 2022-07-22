ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Narduzzi raises bar for defending ACC champion Pitt

By Steve Reed - Associated Press
 3 days ago
Pat Narduzzi Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi answers a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pittsburgh Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi is raising the bar for the defending ACC champions.

Narduzzi said that despite winning 11 games last year and unseating Clemson as the ACC’s perennial champion, his team wasn’t satisfied with how it finished last year.

Narduzzi said Pitt’s goal is to make the College Football Playoffs and win a national championship.

First up is repeating as ACC champs, and to do that the Panthers will need to replace ACC player of the year Kenny Pickett.

The quarterback was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the NFL draft.

Southern Cal senior transfer Kedon Slovis and redshirt senior Nick Patti are expected to compete for the starting job.

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Freshman Florida WR Jaime Ffrench Visiting Pitt Today

The college football recruiting dead period ends tomorrow and Pitt isn’t wasting anytime getting a talented player on campus. 2025 wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (Jacksonville, Florida) tells Pittsburgh Sports Now that he’ll be in town on Monday for an unofficial to Pitt. Ffrench is the younger brother of former Pitt wide receiver great Maurice Ffrench.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: Who’s Up Next in Pitt’s Offensive Line Pipeline?

What do Pitt’s class of 2017 and class of 2023 have in common? Both classes landed commitments from five offensive linemen. What does Pitt want the two classes to have in common? The level of impact those offensive linemen have in Pittsburgh. Carter Warren, Owen Drexel and Gabe Houy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

ESPN bringing College Game Day to Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl

For the first time in two decades, ESPN’s “College Game Day” is coming to Pittsburgh for the return of the “Backyard Brawl” between the Panthers and the West Virginia Mountaineers September 1st. The last time the popular ESPN college football kick-off show came to Pittsburgh was when the Panthers hosted Notre Dame September 3rd, 2005.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Anticipation Grows for Mountaineer Nation

Yinz about to see Mountaineer Nation invade the kittens’ litter box on September 1st so lets give some credit to Shane Lyons, the athletic director at West Virginia University. West Virginia and Pittsburgh’s rivalry has been revived with the return of the Backyard Brawl after an absence of ten years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bill Neal: Remember the time?

Note: It goes without saying that most, if not all of you, have had the Pittsburgh Courier play some part in your life. For those who returned home for the celebration or just lost contact, please be advised this space is reserved for a weekly update on regional and national sports updates via a “10 second” countdown to the symbolic end of the game. That being said—Let The Games Begin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh ranked among best places to live in the United States

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Our fair city is once again among the best places for people to live in the U.S.!. Pittsburgh finds itself ranked ninth in the Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.com. The ranks are determined by research into relocation trends, economic variables, and quality of life...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Stephany A. Rodgers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephany A. Rodgers, 31 Youngstown, was born February 15, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio to Tamika Haywood and Steven Haywood. Stephany attended Youngstown City Schools. She was employed at several different fast food restaurants including McDonald’s. Stephany loved to spend time with her children, family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PPG Place, EQT Plaza will soon go up for sale

PITTSBURGH — The iconic, glass crown jewel of Pittsburgh is going up for sale, according to our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times. PPG Place and EQT Plaza, owned by North Carolina-based Highwoods Properties, will be sold to help fund new ventures for the property group in Dallas, according to the Business Times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Gainey looks to increase diversity in Pittsburgh boards, commissions

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey on Thursday announced an effort to increase diversity on the city’s boards and commissions. As part of the initiative, the city launched an application available to all city residents who want to apply for a spot volunteering on a city board or commission. “City government...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Squirrel Hill Tunnel set for lane restriction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a traffic alert you need to be aware of if you use the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.A single lane restriction goes into effect tonight at 9:30. It's happening in the outbound lane.It ends just in time for the Monday morning rush hour at 5 AM.PennDOT crews are conducting electrical maintenance and lighting work.
PITTSBURGH, PA
25 Great Things About Kennywood Park

I am the author of three middle-grade children's books, and I blog on the side. My favorite topics are movies, writing, and pop culture. Every great city has its share of mandatory summer destinations. Amusement parks are always a big attraction—if you’re lucky enough to have one within driving distance. If you’re from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kennywood Park in West Mifflin is a popular place to take a summer day trip.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh permits cup during Holy Communion, but parish reactions split

Churches within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh now are permitted to make their own call when it comes to offering sacramental wine at Holy Communion. Bishop David Zubik announced June 24 the diocese will allow each parish’s pastor to assess whether the Communion chalice should be reimplemented during Mass. The practice of offering sacramental wine from a communal cup was discontinued when the covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Giant Eagle closes Shadyside location for redevelopment plans

PITTSBURGH — A Giant Eagle location in Shadyside is now closed. The store on Shakespeare Street officially shut down at 6 p.m. Saturday. The closure allows a realtor to move forward with redevelopment plans for the plaza. The pharmacy will operate in a temporary location in the Village of...
SHADYSIDE, OH
Michelle L. Michael, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle L. Michael, 52, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was born October 29, 1969 in Youngstown, the daughter of William Dundee and Jean Allen Patterson. Michelle worked for 29 years at the Mahoning County Recorder’s Office. In her spare time, she...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
