ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Wild tiger numbers 40% higher than thought, says conservation group

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLfzf_0goSNEkU00
A Royal Bengal tiger in Kaziranga national park in Assam, India.

There are 40% more tigers in the wild than previously thought, with as many as 5,578 around, though they remain an endangered species, according to a leading conservationist group.

The jump in numbers was due to improved monitoring, with the population thought to be stable or increasing, said the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Habitat protection projects showed that “recovery is possible”.

There are thought to be between 3,726 and 5,578 wild tigers – 40% more than at the last assessment in 2015.

While the tiger remained endangered, the population trend indicated that projects such as the IUCN’s integrated tiger habitat conservation programme “are succeeding and recovery is possible as long as conservation efforts continue”, the organisation said.

Major threats included poaching of tigers themselves, poaching and hunting of their prey, and habitat destruction due to agriculture and human settlement.

“Expanding and connecting protected areas, ensuring they are effectively managed, and working with local communities living in and around tiger habitats, are critical to protect the species,” the IUCN said.

The World Wildlife Fund also says that wild tiger numbers have started to recover after a century of decline in the main habitats of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Russia and China.

The reassessment of tiger numbers came as the IUCN updated its “red list” of threatened species – the world’s most comprehensive information source on the global conservation status of plants, animals and fungi, assessing their risk of extinction.

The migratory monarch butterfly is now classified as an endangered species on the red list due to climate change and habitat destruction.

And all surviving sturgeon species are now at risk of extinction due to dams and poaching.

“Today’s red list update highlights the fragility of nature’s wonders, such as the unique spectacle of monarch butterflies migrating across thousands of kilometres,” said the IUCN director general, Bruno Oberle.

“To preserve the rich diversity of nature we need effective, fairly governed, protected and conserved areas, alongside decisive action to tackle climate change and restore ecosystems.”

The list assigns species to one of eight categories of threat. A total of 147,517 were assessed in the latest version, with 41,459 species deemed as being threatened with extinction.

Of those, 9,065 are critically endangered, 16,094 are endangered and 16,300 are deemed vulnerable.

Established in 1964, the list counts 902 species that are now extinct, and 82 which are extinct in the wild.

The migratory monarch butterfly, a monarch subspecies, is well known for its migrations from Mexico and California to summer breeding grounds throughout the United States and Canada. The native population had shrunk by between 22% and 72% over the past decade, the IUCN said, with logging and deforestation having destroyed substantial areas of their winter shelter.

Meanwhile, pesticides and herbicides used in intensive agriculture killed butterflies and milkweed – the host plant their larvae feed on.

Climate change was also a fast-growing threat, with drought, wildfires, extreme temperatures and severe weather having a significant impact.

“It is difficult to watch monarch butterflies and their extraordinary migration teeter on the edge of collapse, but there are signs of hope,” said Anna Walker, who led the assessment of monarchs.

“From planting native milkweed and reducing pesticide use to supporting the protection of overwintering sites and contributing to community science, we all have a role to play in making sure this iconic insect makes a full recovery.”

The western population was at greatest risk of extinction, the IUCN said, having declined by an estimated 99.9%, from as many as 10m to 1,914 butterflies between the 1980s and 2021.

The larger eastern population also shrank by 84% between 1996 to 2014.

“Concern remains as to whether enough butterflies survive to maintain the populations and prevent extinction,” the IUCN said.

The global sturgeon reassessment found that all remaining 26 sturgeon species were now at risk of extinction, up from 85% in 2009.

Their decline over the past three generations was steeper than previously thought.

The Yangtze sturgeon has moved from critically endangered to extinct in the wild, while 17 species are now critically endangered.

The reassessment confirmed the extinction of the Chinese paddlefish.

“Sturgeons have been overfished for their meat and caviar for centuries,” the IUCN said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

New Zealand to embark on world’s largest feral predator eradication

New Zealand conservationists are embarking on the largest attempt ever made to eradicate introduced predators from an inhabited island. Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, a crown research institute, has signed a $2.8m partnership with Rakiura/Stewart Island’s conservation group, Predator Free Rakiura, to eradicate predators including possums, rats, feral cats and hedgehogs over the next four years.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, on May 28.It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protectiveMarwell Zoo spokeswomanBasil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.The...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Species#Tiger#Population Decline#Canada#Habitat#Iucn#The World Wildlife Fund
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

The Guardian

372K+
Followers
88K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy