Mets Receive Positive Jacob deGrom News: Fans React

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO