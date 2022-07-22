A wide-field and high-resolution lensless compound eye microsystem for real-time target motion perception

The insecticidal crystalline proteins (Crys) are a family of insect endotoxin functioning in crop protection. As insects keep evolving into tolerance to the existing Crys, it is necessary to discover new Cry proteins to overcome potential threatens. Crys possess three functional domains at their N-termini, and the most active region throughout evolution was found at the domain-III. We swapped domain-IIIs from various Cry proteins and generated seven chimeric proteins. All recombinants were expressed in Escherichia coli and their toxicity was assessed by dietary exposure assays. Three of the seven Crys exhibited a high toxicity to Asian corn borer over the controls. One of them, Cry1Ab-Gc, a chimeric Cry1Ab being replaced with the domain-III of Cry1Gc, showed the highest toxicity to rice stem borer when it was over-expressed in Oryza sativa. Furthermore, it was also transformed into maize, backcrossed into commercial maize inbred lines and then produced hybrid to evaluate their commercial value. Transgenic maize performed significant resistance to the Asian corn borer without affecting the yield. We further showed that this new protein did not have adverse effects on the environment. Our results indicated that domain III swapped of Crys could be used as an efficient method for developing new engineered insecticidal protein.

