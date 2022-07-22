ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A wide-field and high-resolution lensless compound eye microsystem for real-time target motion perception

By Li Zhang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 83 (2022) Cite this article. Optical measurement systems suffer from a fundamental tradeoff between the field of view (FOV), the resolution and the update rate. A compound eye has the advantages of a wide FOV, high update rate and high sensitivity to motion, providing...

#Motion Perception#Image Sensor#Compound Eye#Creative Commons License#Abstract Optical
