Peabody, MA

Sixth inning two-out rally not enough for the kids of Peabody West

By Madison Filip
Daily Item
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEABODY — A two-out rally wasn’t enough for the Peabody West kids as they took a 7-5 loss against Reading at the Wyoma Little League Field Thursday in the Massachusetts state sectional Little League tournament. “They put a lot of balls in play. They seemed to like...

