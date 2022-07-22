ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

9 arrested after 32 lbs of fentanyl, $33K cash recovered in Alameda County

By Aaron Tolentino
 3 days ago

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Nine suspects were arrested on felony charges related to drug trafficking, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday on Twitter . Authorities recovered 32.34 pounds of fentanyl, 1.12 pounds of heroin, 12 ounces of methamphetamine, two firearms, body armor, and $33,000 in cash.

8 suspects arrested in ‘massive’ Alameda County fentanyl bust

One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people, according to a tweet by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office that cited the DEA . The 32 pounds of fentanyl recovered is equal to 14.5 kilograms, which could potentially kill 7.2 million people.

Last month, KRON4 reported a “massive” fentanyl bust in which a total of over 40 pounds of fentanyl was seized by the Alameda County Narcotics Task Force. The drug bust involved authorities from the Barstow Police Department (Southern California) and CHP Dublin.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Since March, at least four fentanyl busts were reported by Alameda County authorities. Most notably, over 92 pounds of fentanyl were recovered in April .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

