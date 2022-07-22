ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes comes back to beat Brainerd in Sub-State 14 elimination game

By Jared Rubado
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD – The Detroit Lakes Legion baseball team kept its season alive in a Sub-State 14 elimination game against Brainerd on Thursday. Post 15 erased a one-run deficit with a five-run sixth inning. Trailing 5-4, Mason Omberg scored on a passed ball before Grady Kirchner gave Detroit Lakes the lead with...

Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes fends off EGF and Bemidji to stay alive in Sub-State 14 tournament

MOORHEAD – Four plate appearances into Detroit Lakes Sub-State 14 game against East Grand Forks, Cade Jackson’s leash on the mound was about as short as it could get. Three straight walks before a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch had EGF cooking with gas in Post 15’s second elimination game of the day. However, two sacrifice flies later in the inning were the runs Jackson surrendered for the rest of the game.
Becker County Board District 2: Halvorson wants county and city to work together to save money

DETROIT LAKES — Darin Halvorson wants Becker County and Detroit Lakes to do a better job of working together. He considers it wasteful spending that the county and city didn’t cooperate on a joint public works facility, or a joint law enforcement building. “Why did Becker County and Detroit Lakes build separate highway buildings instead of combining them?” That would have saved millions of dollars, he said.
Joseph George Dalen

Joseph George Dalen, 57, Lake Park, MN, died July 20, 2022, at Essentia Health in Fargo. Joe was born October 24, 1964 to George and Amelia “Mickey” (Lipp) Dalen. He grew up in north Moorhead and attended George Washington Elementary (K-2), St. Francis de Sales (3-8) and graduated Moorhead High School in 1983. Joe worked as a paramedic for F-M Ambulance and then as a pressman in the printing departments of the Fargo Forum, Hawley Herald and D.L. Printing. He met the love of his life, Julie Askelson, in 1989 and they were married on September 25, 1993. Joe loved to share the fact that they shared the exact same birthday with everyone he knew. Their lives were blessed with the birth of Jessica in 1995 and Andrew in 1997.
How the Town of Marty Got Its Name

The town of Marty is an unincorporated community in Maine Prairie Township in Stearns Count just north of Kimball. This time in WJON's "Small Town Friday" feature Marty is in focus. I talked with lifelong Marty resident Roy Loesch. John Decker from the Stearns History Museum says Marty got it's name in the late 1890s when Bishop Martin Marty was on his way to Holy Cross Church to dedicate the church when he passed away of natural causes. The community chose to name the town after the Bishop.
Two Harbors Resort One Of Three Minnesota Destinations To Make Travel + Leisure’s 10 Best In the Midwest

Travel + Leisure prides itself on being a top travel media brand in the world, with the mission to both inform and inspire travelers. They also pride themselves on covering "small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, and everything in between."
Notice of Hearing ON THE ABATEMENT OF DI

Notice of Hearing ON THE ABATEMENT OF DISEASED TREES AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN THE CITY OF DETROIT LAKES Notice is Hereby Given that the Council of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, will meet in the Council Chambers of the Administration Building located at 1025 Roosevelt Avenue on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 5:00 P.M., to consider the abatement of diseased trees at various locations in the City, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.101. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is the property abutting such diseased trees. The total estimated cost of such improvement is $30,716.55. The method of assessing for the abatement shall be according to that certain resolution passed and adopted November 3, 1981, pertaining to such matter. Property owners are assessed 100 percent of the cost. All persons who desire to be heard with reference to the proposed abatement will be heard at this meeting. Dated at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, this 14 th day of July, 2022 Kelcey Klemm City Administrator Detroit Lakes, Minnesota (July 24, 2022) 82440.
Public Land Sale Auction In Crow Wing County

At 10:00 am on July 29th, Crow Wing County will hold a public land sale auction. It will take place in the Land Services Building located at 322 Laurel Street in Brainerd. Individuals can choose from a number of properties located. throughout Crow Wing County. The Mille Lacs Lake area...
Drug Bust in Northern Minnesota Uncovers Drugs, Rifle

PINE RIVER -- A drug bust in northern Minnesota turned up illegal drugs and an assault rifle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday deputies conducted a traffic stop near Pine River. A small amount of methamphetamine, heroin and ammunition was found. A follow-up search warrant was used at...
Audubon man arrested after State Patrol pursuit, crash in Vergas Trails

An Audubon man was arrested Thursday morning after leading a state trooper on a chase that ended in a crash in the Vergas Trails, according to the State Patrol. Jared Danielson, 31, of Audubon was not injured and was taken to the Becker County Jail on an active warrant. Other charges are pending, according to State Patrol spokesman Jesse Grabow.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Pursuant

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 206.83, Becker County will test the omni ballot and precinct based optical scan voting equipment that will be used for the vote tabulation in the State Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Becker County uses the Democracy Live Omni Ballot and ES&S Model DS200 Precinct Based Optical Scan Ballot Counter and DS450 Digital Central Count Scanner. Becker County will test its election equipment at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in the 2nd floor meeting room of the Original Courthouse, 915 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. The purpose of this testing is to ascertain that the equipment will correctly count and tabulate the votes cast for all candidates. This test must be observed by at least two election judges, not of the same political party, and is open to the public, representatives of the political parties, candidates and the press. All interested persons are urged to attend. Mary E. Hendrickson, County Auditor-Treasurer Becker County Minnesota (July 24, 2022) 83348.
Court report: Menahga man accused of terrorizing woman with gun

DETROIT LAKES — Robert Michael Dresow, 55, of rural Menahga has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony terroristic threats. According to court records, on June 13, a woman who lives with Dresow told deputies that she had gotten...
Moorhead man sentenced in Redwood County Court for possessing stolen car and illegal drugs

A Moorhead man, Monico Espinoza Jr., age 38, was sentenced in Redwood County Court last week for possessing illegal drugs, and a stolen car. According to court documents, on June 10 of last year, a Redwood Falls police officer got a report that a vehicle stolen in Fergus Falls had been spotted at a Redwood Falls business. When the officer arrived at the parking lot, he observed the driver of the vehicle, Espinoza, attempting to lure young women toward the stolen vehicle.
