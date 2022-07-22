ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad announces Citizens of the Year

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Carlsbad residents who have spent years working tirelessly on behalf of the city have been named Carlsbad’s Citizens of the Year. Lisa Cannon-Rodman and Jeff Segall were honored for their many efforts at improving the quality of life for all Carlsbad residents. The Citizen of the Year...

inewsource

12 paths to housing: What happened after San Diego’s hotel shelters closed

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. 70 “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
