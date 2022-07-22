2 cases of Salmonella in Pa linked to turtles

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The CDC has confirmed that 15 individuals have been infected with Salmonella.

There are a total of two cases from Pennsylvania and the CDC says that the infection is linked to small turtles. The illnesses started on dates ranging from January 3, 2022, to June 24, 2022.

According to the CDC, there are regulations in place to prevent the sale and distribution of turtles under 4 inches. However, they are still found to be sold illegally online and in stores.

You can get sick from touching a turtle or anything in its environment and then touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands and swallowing Salmonella germs.

The CDC is reminding those that are interested in buying a turtle to only purchase from a reputable pet store and take precautions to stay healthy.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For more information you can check out the CDC Salmonella investigation .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.