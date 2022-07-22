ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AAMU earns All-SWAC honorees, picked fifth overall

By Olivia Whitmire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NB6q4_0goSKnYQ00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) held its annual football media day on Thursday with the Alabama A&M (AAMU) Bulldogs taking the stage in Birmingham.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 7-3 2021 season, where they averaged 38 points per game, and former standout quarterback Aqeel Glass was a reason why AAMU managed to do that.

SEC Media Days wraps up with Auburn Tigers on day four

Now that Glass is gone, Head Coach Connell Maynor has a big hole to fill in his offense.

“Quincy and Xavier are the leaders and it’s pretty much their job to win and to be honest with you, I think both of those guys can do that job,” Maynor stated. “So it doesn’t matter who starts because if you’ve got one, you’ve got none, and I think we’ve got two.”

At the event, three Bulldogs picked up individual honors: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Gary Quarles, and Carson Vinson. AAMU was picked to finish third in the East Division, and fifth overall.

Alabama A&M will kick off the 2022 season against the University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB) on Thursday, September 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Meet faculty, get questions answered at Wallace State open house

ONEONTA, Ala. (WHNT) – An upcoming open house will give registered and potential students a chance to see what Wallace State Community College has to offer. The college will be hosting an open house on Tuesday, August 16, two days shy of the first day of the fall term – which starts on Thursday, August 18. The open house is open to current and prospective students, but especially those who are attending Fall 2022 classes at the Oneonta campus.
ONEONTA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
WHNT News 19

Smoke testing starts Monday in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – If you see smoke coming out of drain grates starting Monday, July 25, there’s no need to call the fire department – Decatur Utilities said it’s only part of annual testing. Two portions (click here for a map) of the city will...
DECATUR, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connell Maynor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aamu#Swac#Auburn Tigers#American Football#College Football#The Alabama A M#Bulldogs#Sec#The East Division#The University Of Alabama#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy