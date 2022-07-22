AAMU earns All-SWAC honorees, picked fifth overall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) held its annual football media day on Thursday with the Alabama A&M (AAMU) Bulldogs taking the stage in Birmingham.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 7-3 2021 season, where they averaged 38 points per game, and former standout quarterback Aqeel Glass was a reason why AAMU managed to do that.

Now that Glass is gone, Head Coach Connell Maynor has a big hole to fill in his offense.

“Quincy and Xavier are the leaders and it’s pretty much their job to win and to be honest with you, I think both of those guys can do that job,” Maynor stated. “So it doesn’t matter who starts because if you’ve got one, you’ve got none, and I think we’ve got two.”

At the event, three Bulldogs picked up individual honors: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Gary Quarles, and Carson Vinson. AAMU was picked to finish third in the East Division, and fifth overall.

Alabama A&M will kick off the 2022 season against the University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB) on Thursday, September 1.

