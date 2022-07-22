ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena Councilman John J. Kennedy Dies

By City News Service
PASADENA (CNS) - Pasadena City Councilman John J. Kennedy, who served on the council for nearly a decade, died Thursday of unspecified causes, according to the city.

"While we are all deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, John Kennedy, we should always remember and celebrate his many accomplishments and contributions to our city and beyond," Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said in a statement. "John Kennedy loved Pasadena and the people of Pasadena. He worked hard every day to make Pasadena a better place for everyone. He dedicated himself to helping others, and we are all better off because of his efforts. His was a life well-lived."

Kennedy's age and a cause of death were not immediately available.

A Pasadena native, Kennedy attended Blair High School and USC, receiving degrees in International Relations and Economics. He went on to earn a law degree at Howard University School of Law, and later served as president of the Pasadena branch of the NAACP.

He was elected to the Pasadena City Council in 2013, serving on the Public Safety and Finance committees, and representing the city on the Burbank- Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority.

Flags at all city facilities were lowered to half-staff in Kennedy's honor. In lieu of flowers, Kennedy's family requested that contributions be made in his honor to a scholarship fund at the Pasadena Community Foundation. Donations can be made at pasadenacf.org/donate/.

