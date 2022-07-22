ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Douglas-Cherokee to Distribute Commodity Food

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago
USDA Food Commodities will be distributed by Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority and its Cocke County Neighborhood Service Center. Distribution will be held at the National Guard Armory located off Cosby Highway on Tuesday, August 23 starting at 9 a.m. and will only last until all food is distributed or until 2:00p.m.

The distribution is offered through Douglas-Cherokee Cocke County Neighborhood Service Center and is funded under an agreement with the TN Department of Agriculture.

