The Mega Millions jackpot has topped $500 million, the lottery announced Saturday. If won during the next drawing on Tuesday, it would be the eighth largest on record. Tuesday's jackpot will be approximately $530 million, the lottery said, which can be delivered in annual payments or claimed as a one-time lump sum of $307.4 million. It comes after no ticket hit all six of the numbers drawn Friday night.

LOTTERY ・ 8 DAYS AGO