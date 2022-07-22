Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Holmes, Leflore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CHOCTAW AND SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherwood, or 19 miles southwest of Montpelier, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Sherwood around 1130 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO