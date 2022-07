Chalk Mountain Fire, a wildfire that has been burning through Texas’ Somervell County since July 18, had destroyed 16 residential structures and damaged five others, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Combined with the five homes that had recently burned down in the 1148 Fire, the total number of homes destroyed by wildfires in North Texas this week has risen to 21.

