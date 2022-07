MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As students are set to return to school within weeks, partners of the health department are doing their part to keep kids healthy. The Health Department teamed up with community partners on Saturday to give out free back-to-school shots. Doctors say it is important for children to stay up-to-date on these shots as diseases like Measles, though nearly wiped out, are still around.

